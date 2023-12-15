How To Properly Clean That Crumb-Filled Toaster Oven
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From your daily morning toast to baking full-sized cakes — or even making an entire roast dinner — your toaster oven is a little powerhouse appliance that offers amazing versatility for how little space it takes up in your kitchen. The downside to the convenience of having a smaller and faster oven on your countertop is that crumbs and grease can build up quickly if you use it regularly. Not only is it unhygienic, but crumb buildup can become a fire hazard if you leave it unchecked. So it's important to clear it out and clean it properly at least once a week.
Unfortunately, cleaning a toaster oven isn't as simple as steaming and wiping down a microwave every once in a while. Because of the exposed heating elements inside, you'll need to be careful as you get rid of all that built-up grime. From making sure the oven is unplugged and cooled down to making sure not to spray your cleaning solution inside the oven, you'll need to keep safety in mind first and foremost.
Unplugging and prepping your toaster oven for cleaning
Before you start the cleaning process, always ensure that the toaster oven is unplugged and completely cooled down. You should never spray water onto the heating elements or try anything else to get the toaster oven to cool down faster — if it's been used recently, consider knocking out a few other kitchen cleaning chores while you wait for it to cool down on its own.
Once it's cool, it's time to disassemble any removable parts of your toaster oven. Generally, this will amount to any racks and crumb trays. Shake off any loose crumbs into the garbage bin, then leave the parts to soak in warm, soapy water as you tackle the rest of the oven. Next, if possible, you'll want to take the entire toaster oven and upend it over a garbage bin to shake out any residual crumbs inside. This may not always be feasible if you have a heavier or larger model — if so, do your best to wipe out the crumbs using a dry kitchen towel or cloth, or grab a dry brush and sweep them away.
Deep cleaning the inside of the oven
While you might be tempted to get a heavy-duty piece of steel wool to scrub out the stuck-on grime inside your oven, this will likely damage the material of your oven and scratch up any non-stick coating. You'll want to grab a microfiber cloth, kitchen towels, an old rag, or any other non-abrasive cleaning tool, soak it with a cleaning solution, then carefully wipe down the interior walls. You can use an all-purpose cleaner or a homemade mix of vinegar, dish detergent, and warm water. Make sure you apply the cleaning solution to your cloth instead of spraying it inside the oven and wiping it down — you'll want to avoid getting any cleaning solution on the heating elements as much as possible.
If grease is still giving you trouble, consider making a paste out of three parts baking soda and one part water to apply to the stubborn spots. Letting it sit will help ease off the grime, allowing you to scrub it away without damaging the oven. Make sure you give it a final wipe with a clean cloth to make sure no cleaning solution is left inside.
Finishing touches
After that, you should wipe down the exterior of the toaster oven. You'll want to use a damp cloth or sponge that's been wrung out enough so that it's not dripping, as you don't want to get any wayward water drops in any electrical ports. Pay attention to the nooks and crannies in control knobs, buttons, and handles as you go — if there are any stubborn stains or grease on the exterior, a mixture of water and mild dish soap should do the trick.
The final step is to wash the removable parts in the soapy water they've been soaking in. A quick scrub with your usual dishwashing sponge should be enough to get all the grease deposits off. If any spots are still clinging on, use the baking soda paste from earlier or a scouring pad to finish the job. Whether you hand-dry them first or not, it's important to make sure that they air-dry completely before you place them back into the oven.
Make sure to wipe everything with a dry cloth before plugging your toaster oven back in, and you're all done. To make the entire process easier on yourself from here on out, consider at least giving the interior a quick wipe daily — and get into the habit of shaking out the crumb tray after every use.