How To Properly Clean That Crumb-Filled Toaster Oven

From your daily morning toast to baking full-sized cakes — or even making an entire roast dinner — your toaster oven is a little powerhouse appliance that offers amazing versatility for how little space it takes up in your kitchen. The downside to the convenience of having a smaller and faster oven on your countertop is that crumbs and grease can build up quickly if you use it regularly. Not only is it unhygienic, but crumb buildup can become a fire hazard if you leave it unchecked. So it's important to clear it out and clean it properly at least once a week.

Unfortunately, cleaning a toaster oven isn't as simple as steaming and wiping down a microwave every once in a while. Because of the exposed heating elements inside, you'll need to be careful as you get rid of all that built-up grime. From making sure the oven is unplugged and cooled down to making sure not to spray your cleaning solution inside the oven, you'll need to keep safety in mind first and foremost.