The Tuscan Kitchen Trend That Deserves A Revival

When you close your eyes and picture the ideal home kitchen, what does it look like? Maybe it's a classic black-and-white design with checkerboard tiles on the floor. Or perhaps it's vintage, aqua-colored, and full of retro kitchen gadgets. Or how about a more modernist style with bright lights and stainless steel appliances?

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you might be imagining a kitchen style that was very popular during this time known as a Tuscan kitchen. Inspired by the Tuscany region of Italy (where else?), this type of kitchen features warm lighting, wood, wrought iron, and a playful approach to color. A typical Tuscan kitchen might have a huge center island, wooden cupboards with elaborate designs, a big oven, and, as Wayfair's YouTube channel suggests, an overall vibe that evokes the fast-casual dining establishment, Olive Garden. This style largely faded after the 2000s, but it has returned for a new generation. It's not hard to see why this style was all the rage at the turn of the millennium: It evokes a classic, rustic vibe; it's a design choice that can make a large kitchen feel open and inviting.