Avoid This Cabinet Style That Makes Your Kitchen Look Stuck In The Past
Are you designing your kitchen for the first time? Whether it's a new kitchen or a remodel, you have tons of decisions to make and several things to keep in mind throughout the process. One of these considerations is choosing a style that doesn't make your kitchen look like it's stuck in the past. For this reason, we recommend avoiding unnecessarily ornate details.
Ornate or heavy woodwork is one of the most outdated characteristics a cabinet can have. Once a symbol of luxury, intricate carvings in wood framing can make a kitchen look chaotic, especially if they're everywhere and paired with other flashy details. Additionally, cabinets with complicated millwork are a pricey kitchen upgrade that's not worth it, as Chicago-based Habitar Design interior designer Brandy Rinehart noted to Daily Meal in 2025. Alongside the woodwork itself, raised-panel doors (in which the interior panels feature an ornamental outline and are elevated beyond the door frame) were once a timeless feature but are now considered overly traditional and visually cluttered.
Similarly, flashy hardware is now an outdated feature on kitchen cabinets. This category extends from simple gold finishes that look gaudy to carved or faux antique details that are just too busy. Also, avoid T-shaped cabinet pulls at all costs, as decorative pulls can make your space look prehistoric. A fourth and final ornate characteristic to avoid is over-the-top crown moulding. While it can be a lovely finishing touch, chunky or extremely elaborate moulding is simply old-fashioned, with roots dating back to ancient Egypt.
Alternatives to ornate cabinet details in your kitchen
Let's take a look at alternatives to future-proof your kitchen cabinets. Rather than investing in fully customized cabinetry with intricate millwork, Brandy Rinehart, when speaking with Daily Meal, recommended "semi-custom cabinetry or high-quality stock cabinets with smart inserts and organizers." The same goes for the doors, too.
Shaker-style doors (in which the panel dips into the frame) are a clean-cut, streamlined option that's simple and timeless. They're versatile for both traditional and contemporary kitchens and can actually make your space look more open. Flat-front (also called slab) doors are a more contemporary option. In either case, you can easily customize the paint colors, finishes, and/or hardware down the road without having to do another full remodel. Plus, if your kitchen is in desperate need of a remodel but new cabinets aren't in your budget, try repainting them in a neutral color and swapping out the hardware.
Speaking of hardware, the best options for a timeless kitchen have minimal personality. Polished nickel and matte black work well with a variety of cabinet styles, and unlacquered brass develops a beautiful patina over time. Consider passing on crown moulding so your cabinets or walls connect seamlessly with the ceiling. These options create a polished, sleek aesthetic. Keep in mind, though, that removing over-the-top crown moulding may not be ideal unless you're doing a complete gut renovation. If not, simply paint it the same color as your cabinets and baseboards for an updated look.