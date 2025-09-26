Avoid This Cabinet Style That Makes Your Kitchen Look Stuck In The Past

Are you designing your kitchen for the first time? Whether it's a new kitchen or a remodel, you have tons of decisions to make and several things to keep in mind throughout the process. One of these considerations is choosing a style that doesn't make your kitchen look like it's stuck in the past. For this reason, we recommend avoiding unnecessarily ornate details.

Ornate or heavy woodwork is one of the most outdated characteristics a cabinet can have. Once a symbol of luxury, intricate carvings in wood framing can make a kitchen look chaotic, especially if they're everywhere and paired with other flashy details. Additionally, cabinets with complicated millwork are a pricey kitchen upgrade that's not worth it, as Chicago-based Habitar Design interior designer Brandy Rinehart noted to Daily Meal in 2025. Alongside the woodwork itself, raised-panel doors (in which the interior panels feature an ornamental outline and are elevated beyond the door frame) were once a timeless feature but are now considered overly traditional and visually cluttered.

Similarly, flashy hardware is now an outdated feature on kitchen cabinets. This category extends from simple gold finishes that look gaudy to carved or faux antique details that are just too busy. Also, avoid T-shaped cabinet pulls at all costs, as decorative pulls can make your space look prehistoric. A fourth and final ornate characteristic to avoid is over-the-top crown moulding. While it can be a lovely finishing touch, chunky or extremely elaborate moulding is simply old-fashioned, with roots dating back to ancient Egypt.