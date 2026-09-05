8 Dollar Tree Must-Haves For September 2026
For interesting and tasty snacks on a budget, it can be hard to beat Dollar Tree. Though it can be understaffed and somewhat chaotically organized, the aisles do have a few gems worth finding. And it's not always the same stuff, either. Like any other store, Dollar Tree's inventory occasionally changes, and this September has some newer arrivals to consider.
Like most of Dollar Tree's inventory, any items from this list that are available online can only be bought that way in bulk. The prices do still break down to the familiar Dollar Tree price point of $1.25 or $1.50 each. But if you don't want 24 of them at once, you'll have to try your local stores. And since some of these items are in-store exclusives, you have a reason to go anyway.
Dollar Tree's September must-haves cover a lot of snacking indulgences, such as an old school lollipop brand with a flavor emulating the original mocktail and two highly popular sour gummy candies. Expect to find a season-appropriate flavor of Sour Patch Kids, and a bag of Haribo candies that Reddit can't get enough of. It's not just sweets and small bites, though; the products to look forward to also include a heat-and-eat chicken noodle soup from the most famous brand to make them.
Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest
Fans of strange but enjoyable candies should seek out Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest. They're unlike the rest of the brand's offerings: thicker, gummier, and far less sour than other variants. But each bag's medley of Cranberry Apple, Apple Cider, and Caramel Apple flavors is still curiously satisfying for those who won't mind the lack of lip-puckering sourness. They're one of our favorite limited-edition Halloween candies for a reason.
Purchase Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest online from Dollar Tree for $40 per 32-count ($1.25 each).
So Natural Mango Juice
Each of these 16+ ounce cans uses real mango juice not from concentrate, though it isn't strictly 100% juice: the ingredients panel also lists natural mango flavor and betacarotene for color (which the body digests into vitamin A). There's a notable absence of added sugars, as these cans rely on the mango's naturally abundant sweetness. And if you're not that into mango, Dollar Tree also has this brand's canned pineapple and watermelon juices.
Purchase So Natural Mango Juice online from Dollar Tree for $30 per 24-count ($1.25 each).
Brim's Salted Butter-flavored Puffcorn Snack
Some people reading this likely know Brim's, the brand behind the Dollar Tree salty onion snack shoppers prefer to Funyuns. The salted butter flavor of these Puffcorn Snacks isn't very similar to Cheetos, but the texture will immediately remind you of Cheetos Puffs. Reviews suggest each one is light enough to nearly melt in the mouth, with a buttery flavor akin to popcorn.
Purchase the Brim's Salted Butter-flavored Puffcorn Snack online from Dollar Tree for $15 per 12-count ($1.25 each).
Dum Dums Shirley Temple Flavored Lollipops
Dum Dums lollipops are an old school candy with an old school flavor, which is now available at Dollar Tree. And these bags of Shirley Temple Dum Dums actually do taste like a Shirley Temple mocktail, with upfront notes of grenadine that give way to a citrusy finish. They're a pleasant treat any time, and a relatively rare flavor of this classic candy.
Dollar Tree does not sell Dum Dums Shirley Temple Flavored Lollipop bags online; they can only be found in-store for $1.25 each.
Oreo Cakesters Double Chocolate Soft Snack Cakes
Oreo Cakesters were discontinued back in 2012 and made a huge comeback a decade later, when the brand finally gave in to years of customer demand. Each pack at Dollar Tree contains three of the fluffy, chocolatey snack cakes, each filled with a layer of chocolate-flavored Oreo creme. They're the perfect size to toss in a packed lunch or day bag. And for a little variety, Dollar Tree also has Golden Oreo Cakesters.
Purchase the Oreo Cakesters Double Chocolate Soft Snack Cakes online from Dollar Tree for $30 per 24-count ($1.25 each.)
Ritz Bits Spicy Queso Cheese Sandwich Crackers
It's not every day that you see a spicy Ritz snack, but the Ritz Bitz Spicy Queso Cheese Sandwiches deliver a bite-size version of exactly that. But to get the best flavor, you'll have to eat them slowly, otherwise the sweet, buttery crackers will overpower the cheese filling. Or, if eaten without the Ritz, a fuller jalapeño flavor comes out — a heat just strong enough to make you want more. In either case, they're a bite worth savoring.
Purchase the Ritz Butz Spicy Queso Cheese Sandwich Crackers online from Dollar Tree for $15 per 12-count ($1.25 each.)
Campbell's Kitchen Classics Chicken Noodle Soup
Campbell's cans of concentrated chicken noodle soup are world famous, but the Kitchen Classics line has the benefit of not needing to be diluted. Without a need to add water, this Campbell's chicken noodle really is as simple as heat and eat. And like the original, it's a good thing to keep on hand for sick days.
Purchase the Campbell's Kitchen Classics Chicken Noodle Soup online from Dollar Tree for $18 per 12-count ($1.50 each.)
Haribo Balla Bites Chewy & Soft Sour Gummy Candy
These sour gummies hail from Haribo, the German company founded by the inventor of modern gummy candy, and many who try them say they're a delight. They have a licorice-like texture with tart, fruity flavors, and though they are not especially sour, fans say that their sweetness is better-executed than in most sour candies. Dollar Tree also carries a regular, non-sour version, but consensus is that the sour ones are better.
Dollar Tree does not sell either Haribo Balla Bites variety online; they can only be found in-store for $1.25 each.