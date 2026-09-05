8 Dollar Tree Must-Haves For September 2026

For interesting and tasty snacks on a budget, it can be hard to beat Dollar Tree. Though it can be understaffed and somewhat chaotically organized, the aisles do have a few gems worth finding. And it's not always the same stuff, either. Like any other store, Dollar Tree's inventory occasionally changes, and this September has some newer arrivals to consider.

Like most of Dollar Tree's inventory, any items from this list that are available online can only be bought that way in bulk. The prices do still break down to the familiar Dollar Tree price point of $1.25 or $1.50 each. But if you don't want 24 of them at once, you'll have to try your local stores. And since some of these items are in-store exclusives, you have a reason to go anyway.

Dollar Tree's September must-haves cover a lot of snacking indulgences, such as an old school lollipop brand with a flavor emulating the original mocktail and two highly popular sour gummy candies. Expect to find a season-appropriate flavor of Sour Patch Kids, and a bag of Haribo candies that Reddit can't get enough of. It's not just sweets and small bites, though; the products to look forward to also include a heat-and-eat chicken noodle soup from the most famous brand to make them.