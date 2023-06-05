The Discontinued Oreo Snack That Made Its Comeback A Decade Later
For anyone who grew up in the early 2000s, Oreo Cakesters was the quintessential sweet snack. These soft and delicious snack cakes debuted in 2007 and were instantly a hit with their chocolate cake exterior and velvety classic Oreo filling. And let's not forget about all the unique flavors, like Peanut Butter and Chocolate Creme.
While loyal snack fans often compare them to whoopie pies, Cakesters has a unique flavor and texture all its own, which fascinates and appeals to fans. They taste like a regular Oreo cookie, but the mouthfeel is soft and fluffy as the cream filling dissolves in your mouth, almost like cotton candy.
But just when we thought we'd found our new favorite treat, Nabisco pulled the plug, and in 2012, Oreo Cakesters vanished from store shelves. After almost a decade of yearning for the sweet and satisfying taste of Cakesters, Oreo lovers found out the fluffy, delectable treats were making a comeback.
The brand announced on Instagram in September 2021 that they were bringing back Oreo Cakesters alongside Nutter Butter Cakesters. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and help you rekindle your love affair with this cakey, sweet treat.
The fluffy appeal of Oreo Cakesters
Despite its success, in 2012, Mondelēz International, the parent company of Nabisco, abruptly discontinued Oreo Cakesters, leaving fans of the indulgent snack disappointed and confused. According to Baking Business, no reason was given for the decision, but it left many clamoring for the snacks to make a comeback ever since the day they disappeared from store shelves.
Thankfully, after what Yahoo reported as "Ten long years of requests, pleas, and direct messages from fans," Oreo Cakesters made its second debut in January 2022. To officially re-launch Oreo Cakesters, the brand signed onto a nostalgic collaboration with Blockbuster in a campaign to bring Cakestakers back to "...the only place where it's still 2007."
"Oreo loyalists have been asking and waiting patiently for Oreo Cakesters to return, and we're thrilled to celebrate this epic comeback!" Justin Parnel, Oreo's Vice President of Marketing, said in a press release. "We hope the Blockbuster takeover will playfully bring store-goers back to 2007, when Cakesters first launched, and the soft-baked snacks became a fan-favorite."
If you were a fan of the 2000s-era Cakesters recipe, you might, however, be disappointed to find that several customers have commented on social media that the newer recipe doesn't seem to be as moist.
What about other Oreo Cakesters flavors?
Sadly, neither Nabisco nor Oreo has shared any updates regarding the potential relaunch of the other classic flavors in the Oreo Cakesters lineup. Fans are left to ponder whether they'll ever taste the nostalgic goodness of Golden, Peanut Butter, or Chocolate Creme again.
Fortunately, those who seek a peanut butter alternative have a reason to rejoice. In 2022, Nabisco relaunched Nutter Butter Cakesters, which shares the same snack-style packaging and cakey exterior as its Oreo counterpart.
But Oreo's commitment to satisfying snack cravings doesn't stop there. The brand consistently collaborates with other leading snack brands to bring unique flavors. Before relaunching Cakesters, Oreo partnered with Pillsbury and Funfetti to create baking mixes for cakes, brownies, pancakes, and fan-favorite Funfetti frosting. Rich, creamy vanilla Funfetti frosting with Oreo cookie bits? Sign us up.
While the return of other classic Oreo Cakesters flavors remains uncertain, the brand's exciting collaborations and new releases suggest many more delicious treats are to come. Will these fluffy, cream-filled snacks stick around this time? It appears so. Oreo announced on Instagram in April 2022 that "Oreo Cakesters are here to stay."