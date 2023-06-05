The Discontinued Oreo Snack That Made Its Comeback A Decade Later

For anyone who grew up in the early 2000s, Oreo Cakesters was the quintessential sweet snack. These soft and delicious snack cakes debuted in 2007 and were instantly a hit with their chocolate cake exterior and velvety classic Oreo filling. And let's not forget about all the unique flavors, like Peanut Butter and Chocolate Creme.

While loyal snack fans often compare them to whoopie pies, Cakesters has a unique flavor and texture all its own, which fascinates and appeals to fans. They taste like a regular Oreo cookie, but the mouthfeel is soft and fluffy as the cream filling dissolves in your mouth, almost like cotton candy.

But just when we thought we'd found our new favorite treat, Nabisco pulled the plug, and in 2012, Oreo Cakesters vanished from store shelves. After almost a decade of yearning for the sweet and satisfying taste of Cakesters, Oreo lovers found out the fluffy, delectable treats were making a comeback.

The brand announced on Instagram in September 2021 that they were bringing back Oreo Cakesters alongside Nutter Butter Cakesters. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and help you rekindle your love affair with this cakey, sweet treat.