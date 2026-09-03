America's Original Light Beer Made History In The '70s

It wasn't actually the first light beer, but Miller Lite did make history in 1975 as the first commercially successful mass-produced light beer. It wasn't the singular product of brewing innovation at Miller, but rather the end result of years of recipe reformulation — and some gendered marketing from Miller.

Miller Lite began life as Gablinger's Diet Beer, an unpopular German brew whose creator sold the recipe to Chicago's Meister Bräu Brewery in 1967. After years of reformulation, the Chicago company released it as Meister Bräu Lite in 1972, but went bankrupt within months. Miller, however, was extremely interested in the Meister Bräu Lite recipe, and its relatively unusual spelling.

Today, light beer is differentiated from regular beer by fewer calories and/or a lower alcohol content, but that wasn't always clear. Before Miller Lite, light beers — spelled L-I-G-H-T — were marketed to dieters, specifically because of lower calorie counts. But when Miller assumed the L-I-T-E spelling in 1972, which was then unusual for beers, it seized the opportunity to define that for consumers. In a first for light beers, Miller Lite was marketed toward men, with messaging focused on flavor and satisfaction instead of calories and ABV. The gamble paid off.