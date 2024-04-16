Here's The Difference Between 'Light' And Regular Beer

When determining how light beer differentiates from its traditional relatives, you'll quickly find it to be an insufficient categorization. If a beer bears the label "light", you should still investigate further to find out exactly what earned the bubbly beverage the distinction. The phrase "light beer" has been used to describe beer with fewer calories or a lower alcohol percentage than standard varieties. It could also be simultaneously less caloric and less alcoholic.

The ins and outs of the light beer brewing process are fascinating. To wind up with light beer, the first step brewers must take is to change up the recipe. Decreasing sugar and with it, lowering the beer's ABV and calorie content is the name of the game. Rice, corn, or other fermentable bits of produce replace malt in the recipe. Light beer can be made by simply watering down a regular brew or by focusing on the enzymes — more mashing time allows more of the complex carbs in the beer to turn into simple sugars, or outside enzymes can be added to hasten this transformation. To that end, when making mash for your next batch of beer, raising the temperature of the kiln will suppress some sugar from fermenting, leading to a brew that is lighter in both calories and alcohol content.