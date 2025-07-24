Knocking back a couple of brews is a time-honored tradition. But you may have noticed some brands have vanished from bar taps and convenience store coolers, leaving nothing behind but their legacy. Millennials certainly have a taste for craft beer– and this may well have contributed to the extinction of some of your grandpa's favorite domestic beers.

As this generation reached their 21st birthdays, these artisanal enthusiasts and their purchasing power disrupted the establishment, and once top-selling beer brands silently fell by the wayside. Whether you belong to this group of generational cohorts or not, many of these labels will spark a few beloved memories of your favorite watering hole. Let's give some of the most iconic beers of an age a final toast, as we reminisce about these 10 old-school beers that don't exist anymore.