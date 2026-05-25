11 Old-School Beers That Defined The '70s

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Beer is one of the oldest beverages known to humanity. The earliest definitive proof of its production dates back 6,000 years, during the very first writing cultures. But archaeological evidence suggests that even prehistoric humans enjoyed a fermented, beer-like beverage thousands of years before that. It's been a long journey from ancient clay pots in Chinese caves to a 12-pack of cold cans at 7-Eleven.

But for beer as we know it today, the 1970s were one of the most historically important decades. With bottles and cans already established, beer had become an ingrained part of the American experience. But brewery closures and consolidations throughout the decade began to replace the local patchwork landscape with now-familiar mass market beers, both of which came to define the era.

Prominent '70s beers, of course, include some major national brands that are still around today, in part because they bought out smaller, struggling brands at this pivotal time. But acquisitions were no guarantee of long-term success, as one prominent brewer that relied on this strategy was itself acquired by a rival decades later. Some of these beers were discontinued by consolidation; a few were revived, and one purchased recipe single-handedly changed beer forever.