8 High-Protein Frozen Pizzas Worth Trying
Not many frozen meals present quite as much convenience and deliciousness as a frozen pizza. All it takes is preheating the oven (or air fryer in some cases), peeling that plastic off, and 8 to 12 minutes later, your dinner is served.
In the protein-everything era, many brands have recognized that consumers are looking for convenience that doesn't come at the cost of health, especially for those whose diets aren't giving them enough protein. There are now numerous brands of frozen pizzas available that all offer generous amounts of protein in a single serving, some along with superfoods, gluten-free crusts, or a promise of only using wholesome ingredients.
Whether you're looking for a convenient post-gym meal that's going to give you all the nutrition your body needs, a quick snack for the kids, or just an easy dinner that you won't feel guilty about, these eight different kinds of high-protein frozen pizzas all have something to offer. Loosely ranked in order from my least to most favorite, I've judged them based on the price, protein quantity, taste, and overall ingredients list, and laid out all the details for you to easily find the best one for you.
Best for kids: Totino's Party Pizza Triple Meat
I wasn't surprised to find that Totino's, the brand known for its pizza rolls, was advertising a frozen pizza as a good source of protein. While the pizza rolls can be transformed into a restaurant-worthy snack with a few simple ingredients, it's not exactly known for being a health-conscious brand — yet even Totino's has realized the appeal of protein.
The Triple Meat Party Pizza is the best option for protein, given all of its meaty toppings, with 19 grams in the whole pizza. A serving is recommended as half a pizza, but let's be real — I'm eating the whole thing, despite the whopping 710 calories and only 2 grams of dietary fiber. Priced at a little over $3, it is a very affordable option for a quick meal.
Let's get to the taste test. It wasn't terrible, although the Canadian bacon and general use of low-quality ingredients do give it a school-lunch feel. My biggest issue with this one was the imitation mozzarella cheese (why we need imitation mozzarella as opposed to the real deal is beyond me, although I suspect it has something to do with cost). The imitation didn't have the same lovely melt, pull, or flavor as real mozzarella, nodding to the overall quality of the pizza being poor. Totino's would be a last resort for me, but if you have picky kids, it may be your best bet. Plus, while not all grocery stores have started carrying other high-protein pizza brands, Totino's is more widely available.
For the deep dish lover: Wild Mike's Ultimate Pizza Four Cheese
Advertising "no artificial anything" in its Four Cheese option, Wild Mike's comes with two personal 5-inch pizzas in a box and costs a little over $6. These small pies have 20g of protein each with 440 calories and 2g of dietary fiber — not a bad option for getting your protein in without overdoing it on calories.
As for the taste test, there were some pros and some cons. The sauce had a nice acidity, and the cheese came in generous quantities with a lovely, creamy pull. There was just too much crust. The shape of the pizza is kind of a Chicago deep-dish style, and the crust comes up at the edges to hold the cheese and sauce in, but it has to be quite thick and dense to hold that shape. Once I finished eating away the cheesy middle, I was left with a pretty thick crust edge that wasn't as much fun to eat.
It wasn't my favorite pizza, mainly because of the over-abundance of crust, but perhaps there's a deep-dish lover out there who's looking for exactly this high-protein pizza. The price and nutrition value still line up, so you can still enjoy this meal knowing you're getting your protein in.
Second-best gluten-free option: Caulipower Pepp Squad
You know that yeasty pizza-smell that wafts down the street from shops and consumes your senses in the car ride home? Well, the Caulipower stone-fired cauliflower crust didn't quite have it. As soon as I pulled this one from the oven, I knew for a fact it was gluten-free from the subtle funk of cauliflower in the crust. That being said, once the smell died down and I took a bite, I found this pizza to be quite enjoyable.
The crust was soft in a pleasant way, not tough and cardboardy like some frozen pizzas, and the cheese was impressively creamy. I would actually prefer this crust to many wheat-using frozen pizzas. The pepperoni in the Pepp Squad flavor, on the other hand, was shockingly bland and quite a disappointment.
It's around $11 for this frozen pie, with half the pizza containing 420 calories, 15g of protein, and 3g of dietary fiber. While it wasn't very high on my list of favorites, it's still a good choice for a protein-rich dinner — especially if you need something gluten-free.
Most interesting: Loopini Classic Margherita
The most expensive pizza on this list, at almost $18, is imported from Italy, where its crust is made with an ancient superfood called lupini. This is a legume that brings a very distinct flavor along with its nutritional benefits. Not all protein sources are created equal, but lupini really packs a punch in this dough, with one half of this pizza containing an impressive 28g of protein, 10g of dietary fiber, and only 295 calories. While the price tag may be higher, it's compensated for by how nutritious it is.
The flavor of this pizza is likely to be a bit more controversial, with the presence of the lupini beans immediately noticeable in the taste and texture of the crust. It was a bit salty (which I like), with a bit of bean-like funk and a noticeable chew to go with the yellow-tinted crust. The sauce and cheese were very nice, and the basil leaves on this margherita flavor add delightful bursts of freshness.
Given the price, this wouldn't be a pizza I'd buy very often, but the nutritional value and unique flavor have colored me intrigued. It's absolutely worth a try to see if its unique taste is right for you.
Most affordable without sacrificing quality: Lean Cuisine Four Cheese
Having some air-fryer-sized personal pizzas stocked up in your freezer that you feel good about eating for a casual weeknight dinner can be very handy. Lean Cuisine's Four Cheese pizza is a great choice for this: It's affordable, has 20g of protein, 390 calories, 3g of dietary fiber, and it tastes pretty darn good. It's a great mid-line pizza to have on hand in a pinch, and the small boxes will fit conveniently into the freezer.
The flavor of this pizza wasn't quite as vibrant as my top personal-pie choice, but it wasn't bad either. There was some acidity and sweetness to the tomato sauce, the cheese blend was salty and flavorful, and the crust didn't get overly hard or stiff. For a plain cheese pizza, it nailed each ingredient. Don't expect a fresh-from-the-oven feel, but know you'll be getting a nutritious and tasty meal in for right around $3.
Best gluten-free option: Banza Four Cheese
You've got to love a gluten-free brand that puts those words in small print, knowing that its flavor is so good it will appeal even to the gluten-consuming crowd. I loved the taste of this pizza. The sauce was noticeably tangy and sweet, the cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and white Cheddar) was nice, and the crust was tasty. I found it quite impressive to have a gluten-free crust that rivaled many of the wheat-using counterparts, but it did just that.
Banza is not only one of the more affordable full-sized pizzas at around $8, but it also has 17g of protein in half a pizza plus 10g of dietary fiber. I wish the protein levels were just a bit higher to hit 20g in a serving, but that's my only complaint. I'd say it checked all the boxes, not just as the best gluten-free option but as one of my top high-protein pizzas overall.
Best personal pie: Vital Pursuit Chicken Mozzarella
It's true that we eat with our eyes first, and where the Vital Pursuit Chicken Mozzarella pizza delivered first on a colorful presentation, it also followed up with great flavor. The top was adorned with a vibrant array of chopped herbs that, combined with pieces of purple onion and tomato, created a very appealing look.
This was one of my favorite flavors of high-protein frozen pizzas, not only because it tasted great but because it made sense to me to have one of the most protein-rich meats (white-meat chicken) as a topping. The balsamic tomato sauce was delightfully acidic, the cheese was served in good quantity, the crust had a pleasant crunch, and the toppings added a lot of flavor.
On top of the great taste, this personal-size pizza only has 370 calories yet packs in 33g of protein and 17g of dietary fiber. It may be a few dollars more expensive than the other similarly sized pizzas on this list, at close to $6, but for the nutritional value alone, I found it to be completely worthwhile.
Best overall: Yough! Uncured Pepperoni
There's a reason Target shoppers have been raving about Yough! brand pizza already. First of all, the ingredients list is comfortingly short. Inspired by a two-ingredient pizza dough made with just Greek yogurt and flour, its label has just that (with yeast and sea salt, of course). The nutrition facts are equally as reassuring: 23g of protein in a half-pie, 2g dietary fiber, and 400 calories. It costs close to $13, but that's a reasonable price to pay when you take into account its exceptional flavor.
This was the best tasting of all of these high-protein pizzas. The dough was tangy and flavorful from the Greek yogurt, a huge step up from the cardboard-like blandness frozen pizzas tend to have. The sauce was vibrant, the cheese had a great pull, and the slices of pepperoni punctuated the whole experience with spice and umami. This is a frozen pizza I would feel confident having, not just as an everyday meal but as something I could serve to guests and brag about the protein levels. It's tasty, good for you, and reasonably priced.
Methodology
To create this selection, I searched out what brands were available at major chains and smaller grocery stores in my area. To consider a pizza high-protein, I wanted it to have at least 15g of protein in a half-pie or whole personal pie. I personally tasted all of these pizzas, baking them according to the instructions provided on the individual boxes, tasting them fresh out of the oven as well as reheated the next day, to best judge the flavor. I loosely ranked these pizzas in order of least-likely-to-buy-again to most-likely, although all of them have something good to offer, depending on what you're looking for.