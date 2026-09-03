8 High-Protein Frozen Pizzas Worth Trying

Not many frozen meals present quite as much convenience and deliciousness as a frozen pizza. All it takes is preheating the oven (or air fryer in some cases), peeling that plastic off, and 8 to 12 minutes later, your dinner is served.

In the protein-everything era, many brands have recognized that consumers are looking for convenience that doesn't come at the cost of health, especially for those whose diets aren't giving them enough protein. There are now numerous brands of frozen pizzas available that all offer generous amounts of protein in a single serving, some along with superfoods, gluten-free crusts, or a promise of only using wholesome ingredients.

Whether you're looking for a convenient post-gym meal that's going to give you all the nutrition your body needs, a quick snack for the kids, or just an easy dinner that you won't feel guilty about, these eight different kinds of high-protein frozen pizzas all have something to offer. Loosely ranked in order from my least to most favorite, I've judged them based on the price, protein quantity, taste, and overall ingredients list, and laid out all the details for you to easily find the best one for you.