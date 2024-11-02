What Type Of Meat Packs The Most Protein?

When the conversation turns to all of the essential vitamins and nutrients that make up a balanced diet, protein is talked about a lot. There's actually a formula you can use to figure out exactly how much protein each individual person should be eating in a day, and it's almost surprisingly straightforward: For every one pound of body weight, you need .36 grams of protein. While there are exceptions to that rule — such as during pregnancy, for example — that's a pretty standard measurement that works because of what protein does in the body.

In a nutshell, proteins contain amino acids, which are used in a variety of ways. They're a crucial energy source, they're needed for maintaining hormone levels, and they fuel the body's natural ability to repair itself, and to make new tissues, like muscles. While we need a variety of these amino acids, the body can't produce nine of them on its own — and that's where meat protein comes in. It contains all of those vital components, and not all meat has the same amount of protein per serving. (And there are even some sources of protein that you'll want to avoid, like mercury-heavy swordfish.)

If you're looking to get the most protein possible in each serving of meat, there are some clear winners. Chicken and turkey are two of the best, high-protein options, although there are some things to keep in mind when looking at protein intake.