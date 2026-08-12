This Frozen Pizza Packs A Protein Punch That Target Shoppers Love

It seems like people are paying more attention to protein lately. Daily Meal curated two lists to help shoppers find the best protein-rich products: eight high-protein Trader Joe's products to add to meals and 10 high-protein Aldi products to add to your diet. And now, we have another protein-packed product that should be on your radar — and it's already loved by Target shoppers. It's the Yough! frozen pizzas.

Yough! is a frozen pizza brand that uses dough made from Greek yogurt, so it has significantly more protein than traditional pizza dough. The brand currently has three flavors: mozzarella cheese, uncured pepperoni, and vegetable pizza. The cheese and vegetable pizzas have 40 grams of protein per 10-inch pizza (or 20 grams per serving), while the pepperoni has 46 grams per pizza (or 23 grams per serving). The most likely place to find Yough! pizzas is at Target for $10.79 — and we may just have to add it to our list of groceries to buy at Target. These pizzas can also be found at some Erewhon and Sprouts locations, as well as on the brand's website.

The pizzas mimic your regular frozen pizza, just with simpler ingredients, more protein, and fewer calories. And so far, most customers are loving Yough's pizzas. One TikTok user declared, "This is a phenomenal product," while another called it their "favorite pizza" and asked people to stop buying it because its popularity is making it harder to find in stores.