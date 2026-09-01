9 Aldi Condiments That Can Upgrade Any Meal

Frugal shoppers have long considered Aldi their special secret – a place to get everything from European chocolates to imported Italian pasta at bargain prices. Devoted shoppers even have Facebook pages dedicated to Aldi's infamous Aisle of Shame – the ever-changing collection of random (but often surprisingly useful) household goods and clothing in the store's center aisle.

There is, of course, a catch: Store ambiance is nearly non-existent, and you're responsible for bagging your own groceries and returning your cart to the corral. In addition, you won't find as many food options as in bigger supermarkets — but what you will find is food for enjoyment, not for mere survival.

Aldi's rotating assortment of condiments is a case in point. You won't find dozens of varieties of mustard or pickles as you would at bigger stores, and most will be Aldi's house brands, rather than national brands. The store's modest condiment inventory, however, is thoughtfully curated. Some offerings are unique alternatives to more common condiments, while others are affordable dupes of brand-name favorites. Here are some customer favorites and fan secrets for incorporating them into your meals.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.