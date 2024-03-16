We Tasted And Ranked 7 Store-Bought Breakfast Burritos
As the sun peaks over the horizon, it's time for the most important meal of the day: breakfast. In a world where convenience is king, the breakfast burrito stands tall, as a beloved morning staple. And what's not to love? You can hold it in one hand (which is great for multitasking), and fill it with whatever protein and goodies you like. The best part is that you don't have to go out for an expensive brunch, or even make your own, to enjoy one. But with countless options lining grocery store shelves, how do we discern the true champions from the merely mediocre?
Just as I did for frozen breakfast sandwiches, I decided to check out the breakfast burrito options at local grocers to see if any were worthy of morning consumption. Armed with discerning taste buds and a hunger for the truth, I assembled a lineup of seven contenders ready to vie for the title of the ultimate breakfast burrito.
From breakfast burritos containing classic combinations to those made with more unexpected ingredients, I scoured the shelves to bring you an array of options, each promising to kick-start your day with flavor. I assessed factors ranging from texture to taste to overall satisfaction, ultimately crowning one breakfast burrito supreme.
7. El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage & Cheese Burrito
El Monterey's Signature Burrito ranked last in my breakfast burrito list. For this taste test, I tried the brand's frozen Egg, Sausage & Cheese option, which also featured tomatoes and green chilies.
For texture, this burrito's insides were quite mushy, and the ingredients were combined in a deeply unpleasant way. You could tell this wasn't homemade, as the cheese and egg felt like the same consistency, and everything was seemingly processed and congealed. Regarding taste, I instantly disliked this one. It felt like the watery tomatoes diluted the actual flavors in the wrap. I could barely taste the chilies, and the pork sausage's flavor didn't exactly match the flavor profile created by the cheese, tomato, and chile combination. When it came to taste, something was amiss.
Overall, El Monterey's breakfast burrito was pretty weak in the texture and flavor departments, especially considering how many ingredients were used. I'm not sure what to call the aftertaste, but it was a weird amalgamation of flavors that just didn't vibe. This was a big no for me.
6. Evol Egg & Green Chile Burrito
I get a little wary when it comes to pre-made foods that are vegetarian and vegan, especially those found in the freezer aisle. That's not to say they're all bad, but there are times when the manufacturers just don't get it right. However, I have to say the brand Evol did a pretty good job with its version of the breakfast burrito.
I tried Evol's frozen Egg and Green Chile burrito, and I could smell the green chile as soon as it came out of the microwave. While that flavor wasn't necessarily overpowering, it was the central taste. Regarding texture, the package said it contained cheese, pepper, onions, potatoes, and beans. I found all those aspects within my bites, especially the beans and potatoes. The burrito was pretty hefty and looked more homemade compared to other options, which looked processed and congealed after cooking. However, the flavor was lacking. This was surprising, as there were so many goodies wrapped inside.
This burrito wasn't bad, but I didn't love it. There was a lot of promise when you looked at the ingredients list, but the green chile was the star of the show, outshining the rest of the additions. With that said, there wasn't much here that would make me want to eat this option again.
5. Sweet Earth Baja Breakfast Burrito
Another non-meat, store-bought breakfast burrito option came from Sweet Earth. I tried the brand's frozen Baja Breakfast Burrito, which featured cage-free eggs, cheese, and chipotle seitan.
For me, this burrito was way too heavy for a breakfast item, but hey, to each their own. There was a lot of flavor here and a nice mild spice that gave everything in the wrap a bold taste. The ingredients looked real and fresh, too, especially the beans and peppers. This one was made with seitan — which I don't love because I think it does have a pronounced flavor and texture — but I know it's a popular option for vegetarians and vegans alike. The wrap itself had flaxseeds embedded within it, which was another textural negative for me. Outside of my personal preferences, there was a lot of flavor here, with textures that offered a homemade mouthfeel.
If you want to focus on health or a vegetarian diet, this burrito is for you. You'll find a lot of flavor within this burrito and an array of real ingredients. Personally, this was way too much to eat in the morning and it was also super messy. But professionally, I wouldn't rule it out as a good breakfast burrito option.
4. Amy's Tofu Scramble Breakfast Wrap
Continuing to ride the wave of meat-free breakfast burritos, I tried Amy's frozen Tofu Scramble Breakfast Wrap. This gluten-free treat featured organic ingredients like tofu, hash browns, and various veggies and spices.
Amy's breakfast burrito was kind of messy, but the mess didn't translate to flavor. I could taste all the veggies, which surprisingly weren't soggy after getting warmed in the microwave. The ingredient list had everything from zucchini and mushrooms to spinach and tomatoes. However, I couldn't distinguish the ingredients from one another in this mix, as everything was chopped into small pieces and combined. With that being said, there were a lot of textures to be found, the major players being the hashbrowns and some of the chopped veggies. Regarding taste, various spices — like garlic, pepper, and some unnamed ones — gave this one flavor, which was necessary since it didn't have meat or cheese.
Overall, Amy's burrito option wasn't bad, and in my opinion, it's a solid choice for vegetarians. My only issue here? I'm a meat-eater, so this wouldn't be something I'd actively seek out. This is a solid burrito, but when it comes to breakfast, I'm looking for something with bacon or sausage.
3. Red's Turkey Sausage Burrito
Red's Turkey Sausage Burrito landed among my top three options. This frozen one featured turkey sausage, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, white cheddar cheese, and green chile peppers.
I was excited to try this burrito based on how much cheese was involved, and I was not disappointed in that department. This one was super cheesy in the texture. However, the cheese flavor wasn't overpowering either. I could taste the mixture of cheeses first, then that chile pepper came in on the back end. But this element wasn't too spicy and didn't overtake the profile — it simply added to it. However, there are some negatives to this burrito, beginning with the turkey sausage. It was unremarkable and bland. Another alarming issue was the lack of eggs. I didn't even notice the eggs, as the pieces were so small. Are these issues a dealbreaker? No, but they kept Red's burrito from moving into the top two.
Red's Turkey Sausage Burrito did offer some great flavors, but the turkey sausage was lackluster, and the egg seemed non-egg-sistent. With that said, I am a cheese lover through and through, and that aspect saved this frozen burrito option from falling further down the list.
2. Trader Joe's Chicken Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Who knew Trader Joe's made breakfast burritos? I guess I can't be too surprised, since the chain has a little bit of everything in-store. For this taste test, I tried Trader Joe's Chicken Sausage Breakfast Burrito, which features scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, and a flour tortilla. This was the only option on the list that wasn't frozen. It was refrigerated, which gave me a lot of hope that this burrito would have a freshly-made feel.
Right off the bat, what I liked was that I could taste all the ingredients, just like you would in a homemade breakfast burrito. However, there weren't any bold flavors that jumped out. The sausage was mild, and I even tasted more of the tortilla wrap than the cheese. While the potatoes were present — with a mild addition of flavor and great texture — the onions were the main flavor. That flavor shone through the more I ate.
Overall, this burrito far surpassed the rest of the list, as it looked and tasted homemade. You didn't get any processed taste or texture, which was a huge win. I don't love it when pre-made foods pack in the seasonings to make them taste better, and this option focused on natural flavors, which helped it to place second. The fresher the better!
1. Jimmy Dean Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Jimmy Dean is the king of the freezer aisle, as the brand features many of the top frozen breakfast options. When it comes to burritos, the brand's frozen Sausage Breakfast Burrito — made with sausage, egg, and cheese — demolished the rest of the competition. While other breakfast burritos had notable aspects, everything about Jimmy Dean's breakfast burrito completely added to the eating experience.
I think what I loved most were the ingredients used because they really amped up the flavor profile. This burrito featured a three-cheese sauce and cheddar cheese, along with the brand's signature breakfast sausage (which contains both pork and chicken). It was impossible to find a bite that wasn't bursting with flavor.
The other aspect that was important to me was the fact that I could clearly see large pieces of egg and sausage. It wasn't a messy congealed blob of texture, — like a lot of other burritos on this list. My only complaint: it needed more time in the microwave than listed. Other than that, no notes. I'd happily eat this option again, and I have!
Methodology
For this taste test, I purchased and tried each of the seven burritos listed, looking for the best of the best. Taste was the number one aspect I evaluated, as a breakfast burrito should have a bold flavor profile. But texture played a part in my evaluation, too. If it was a congealed mess, that was a loss in my book. I also considered the ingredient list of each breakfast burrito when evaluating taste and texture.