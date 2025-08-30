8 Best Aldi Fall Must-Haves To Look Out For

As seasons change, so too do seasonal products, and popular discount grocery chain Aldi is packed with autumnal must-haves. Fans of seasonal fall items know that this obviously includes pumpkin-themed treats like candles and cookies. Unusually for Aldi, which heavily relies on its own private-label products, this also includes a pumpkin spice variant of a major, name-brand cereal.

But Aldi's autumnal must-haves also cover other classically fall notes. Highlights include snacks like maple kettle popcorn, delectable apple pie bites, and boxes of maple leaf-shaped creme cookies.

Another Aldi item to look out for this fall is delicious sourdough bread. Although jalapeño cheddar may not count as a typical autumnal flavor profile, the loaf is from the same Aldi-exclusive label behind one of our favorite store-bought sourdough breads. As for decor, your guests can get that warm, fuzzy fall feeling as soon as they arrive at your door thanks to a harvest-themed wreath featuring eucalyptus leaves and — you guessed it — pumpkins.