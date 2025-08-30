8 Best Aldi Fall Must-Haves To Look Out For
As seasons change, so too do seasonal products, and popular discount grocery chain Aldi is packed with autumnal must-haves. Fans of seasonal fall items know that this obviously includes pumpkin-themed treats like candles and cookies. Unusually for Aldi, which heavily relies on its own private-label products, this also includes a pumpkin spice variant of a major, name-brand cereal.
But Aldi's autumnal must-haves also cover other classically fall notes. Highlights include snacks like maple kettle popcorn, delectable apple pie bites, and boxes of maple leaf-shaped creme cookies.
Another Aldi item to look out for this fall is delicious sourdough bread. Although jalapeño cheddar may not count as a typical autumnal flavor profile, the loaf is from the same Aldi-exclusive label behind one of our favorite store-bought sourdough breads. As for decor, your guests can get that warm, fuzzy fall feeling as soon as they arrive at your door thanks to a harvest-themed wreath featuring eucalyptus leaves and — you guessed it — pumpkins.
1. Home harvest wreath with white pumpkins and eucalyptus
Don't ignore the considerable home decor opportunities fall affords us. This type of seasonal decoration typically focuses on the harvest of certain produce before the chill of winter sets in. As such, Aldi is offering a 20-inch indoor/outdoor harvest wreath from Huntington Home for $16.99.
This item features white pumpkins, pine cones, and eucalyptus leaves, and it's already available. The pumpkins add a seasonal yet neutral splash to a wreath adorned with green and yellow leaves, signaling the change in seasons. If you do plan to use this item outdoors however, it should be covered from direct exposure to the elements, like behind a glass storm door or underneath a covered entryway.
2. 3-wick candle, pumpkin cream cookie
Aldi's candle lineup has long been a sleeper hit for the grocery chain. As one Reddit fan wrote, "Did you even go to Aldi if you didn't buy a candle?" These products often come in seasonal scents, and one fan-favorite offering is this 3-wick pumpkin cream cookie candle, available now for $4.49.
Earlier releases of this scent sold under the Huntington Home label were well-reviewed. One user on Reddit wrote, "it smells amazing. A 20 minute burn lingered for a few hours." While this year's candle is from Kirkton Home, Aldi's ever-changing private label setup likely means it's the same, or at least substantially similar.
3. Pumpkin cream cheese frosted sugar cookies
Aldi's next autumnal must-have is also in the sweet treats department and continues the pumpkin cookie theme. These pumpkin cream cheese frosted sugar cookies, available now for $3.95, come in a pack of 10, neatly arranged to show their soft, brown exteriors and off-white cream cheese. Look for a clear plastic clamshell package with the Bake Shop label.
4. Specially Selected jalapeño cheddar sourdough
Aldi's Specially Selected Italian loaf won a Daily Meal taste test that ranked six different Aldi breads. This was all thanks to its taste and texture, noteworthy for how closely they resembled homemade sourdough, especially for such a large chain.
So, when Aldi released a Specially Selected jalapeño cheddar sourdough, it immediately drew our attention. Though we haven't tried the jalapeño cheddar variant yet, available now for $3.99, the excellence of the Specially Selected Italian loaf makes any bread from this brand worth trying.
5. Apple pie bites
Apples are a classic fall harvest fruit, and they're accordingly very popular in autumnal treats. Each package of Aldi's Bake Shop apple pie bites, available for $4.95, come with nine of the baked pie squares, and a crumbly streusel topping coats each piece. Look for these treats in a plastic clamshell by the other seasonal baked goods.
Do note, however, that these apple pie bites are distinct from the frozen, chocolate-covered pie bites that Aldi sometimes sells through the Belmont label. For one thing, the latter lineup doesn't appear to include an apple flavor.
6. Clancy's maple drizzled kettle popcorn
Aldi customers are familiar with the fun and tasty treats that come from the Clancy's brand. Summer shoppers, in particular, have probably seen Clancy's popular pickle kettle corn, one of many Aldi seasonal items that should be permanent.
But as summer fades and fall approaches, this brand has another delicious treat to pick up the mantle: Clancy's maple drizzled kettle corn, available for $2.29 per 5-ounce bag. Although this maple kettle corn's ingredients conspicuously include "natural flavors," which could be almost any product derived from plants or animals, the ingredient list is otherwise quite short and familiar.
7. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
Aldi thrives on private-label products, but this doesn't mean you'll never find major brands at Aldi's low prices, either. Right now, you can pick up brand-name Pumpkin Spice Cheerios at Aldi grocery stores for $3.68 per 10.8-ounce box.
This product may draw comparisons to the unfortunately discontinued Maple Cheerios, which were not a fall product but had an unmistakably autumnal taste — that is, until the brand discontinued them sometime before May 2023. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, however, are definitely a seasonal product and probably won't last long as hungry shoppers gobble them up. They're definitely worth a try for pumpkin spice fans.
8. Benton's maple leaf creme cookies
For another autumnal sweet treat courtesy of Aldi, don't skip over these maple leaf creme cookies from Benton's, which will likely be available for about $4.22 per box once they're back in stock. These are seriously prized by Aldi fans, with one Reddit user writing that "two cookies & a cup of tea in the evenings gives me so much joy."
These maple leaf-shaped sandwich cookies, filled with the perfect amount of maple-flavored creme in between, are a classic sign of fall at Aldi. One eager Reddit user remarked that they "eat the entire box in two days." With only 14 cookies per package, you may want to pick up a reserve stockpile, too.