7 Fast Food Apple Desserts To Look For This Fall

Take a look at many fast food fall menus and you'll see pumpkin, pumpkin, and more pumpkin. While this squash certainly has a seat at the table, we'd be remiss to forget another traditional autumnal harvest food: apples. And while some chains like Starbucks have entirely eschewed apples in this year's fall selections, others are still featuring this classic fruit.

Apple-based desserts are on several seasonal menus for a limited time; these include hot desserts like a caramel apple empanada, and cold options like a new Frosty and a limited-time Blizzard from Dairy Queen. But there are also classic standbys from regular menus, such as two handheld apple pies from fast food titans.

These buzzworthy apple desserts also feature several sweetened drinks, some with caffeine, that can serve as an autumnal digestif of sorts. Among them are a trip of caramel apple pie-inspired beverages and a frozen coffee drink from a chain better known for its donuts. Despite the preponderance of pumpkin, there are still a lot of fast food apple desserts to look forward to this season.