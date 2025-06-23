Wendy's Frosty Isn't Technically Ice Cream – Here's What It Actually Is
The iconic Frosty was one of the first menu items at Wendy's when founder Dave Thomas launched the chain in 1969. Thomas wanted a signature dessert that was something more than just the typical ice cream or milkshake fare found at burger joints of the day, and he landed on something in between the two that's unlike any other frozen treat.
Wendy's reinforces this still today by saying that the Frosty has "a creamy texture that's thicker than a milkshake but not as firm as traditional scooped ice cream. Too thick for a straw and easily scooped with a spoon."
This line-straddling texture is a major part of the Frosty's unique appeal. Wendy's achieves it not only with simple ingredients like milk and sugar but also with common ice cream additives meant to make similar frozen desserts maintain consistency. These include guar gum, cellulose gum, and carrageenan to preserve its thickness and texture as well as calcium sulfate to slow melting.
Getting the perfect Frosty
Other than the delicate proprietary balance of all these ingredients, another key to the perfect Wendy's frosty is, of course, temperature. Frostys should only be served at between 19 and 21 degrees Fahrenheit. A serving temperature so far below freezing helps maintain the proper consistency for longer, versus the product melting too fast or coming out too firm.
Frostys are now offered in many flavors, including some limited-time offerings, though the original chocolate flavor remains popular. This is partly thanks to the chocolate Frosty's unexpected ingredient: vanilla. Thomas was originally concerned that chocolate Frostys would overpower his hamburgers, so he reduced the cocoa intensity by adding vanilla flavors.
Even though every chocolate Frosty has some vanilla in it, Wendy's also has a secret menu item that balances the flavors even further. Just ask for it half-and-half. This off-menu item consists of swirls of chocolate and vanilla Frosty flavors, which customers can also request to be layered. This can work with limited-time offerings, too — if the flavors make a comeback in the future, try a Thin Mints-slash-chocolate Frosty or pumpkin spice mixed with vanilla.