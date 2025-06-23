Wendy's Frosty Isn't Technically Ice Cream – Here's What It Actually Is

The iconic Frosty was one of the first menu items at Wendy's when founder Dave Thomas launched the chain in 1969. Thomas wanted a signature dessert that was something more than just the typical ice cream or milkshake fare found at burger joints of the day, and he landed on something in between the two that's unlike any other frozen treat.

Wendy's reinforces this still today by saying that the Frosty has "a creamy texture that's thicker than a milkshake but not as firm as traditional scooped ice cream. Too thick for a straw and easily scooped with a spoon."

This line-straddling texture is a major part of the Frosty's unique appeal. Wendy's achieves it not only with simple ingredients like milk and sugar but also with common ice cream additives meant to make similar frozen desserts maintain consistency. These include guar gum, cellulose gum, and carrageenan to preserve its thickness and texture as well as calcium sulfate to slow melting.