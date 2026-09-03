12 Fall Seasonings And Spices You Need In Your Pantry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It may not cool down for a while, but it's never too early to start planning for fall. In the past, this consisted of filling the cellar with preserved goods, chopping and stacking firewood, and sealing drafts. Now, all we need to do is decide when it's no longer too early for pumpkin spice season to begin and start stocking up on the warm spices and seasonings our taste buds expect once the temperature begins to drop. Not all autumnal spices are meant for pumpkins, so we included all flavors of the fall in our list. This includes savory, earthy spices to turn your dinner into a harvest feast, and sweet, warm seasonings to add to oatmeal, coffee, and dessert to brighten up the darker days.

You may have some of these already, but now is the time to go through your spice rack and check the harvest dates. No one wants to wake their family with the smells of a cinnamon roll fresh out of the oven that ends up barely tasting of cinnamon. People have many thoughts on when spices expire — some say pre-ground should get tossed after six months and whole after 10 months; others say one year and three years, respectively. Spices don't go bad; they just lose their flavor. To ensure the spice is fresh, rub a bit in the palm of your hand and sniff. If the scent is still strong, it will be good for heavy use this fall.