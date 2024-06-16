The Main Difference Between White And Black Cardamom

Nicknamed the Queen of Spices because it's the third most expensive spice, cardamom is enjoyed all around the world in various forms and recipes. What some cooks may not know is that there are two distinct types of cardamom: black cardamom and white (a derivative of green). Their main difference? Harvesting.

Cardamom comes from the seeds within the pods of a cardamom plant, a member of the ginger family, and it originated in Southern India. Though they come from two different cardamom plants — green and black — the pods do not grow in two different colors. The color actually refers to the stage in the maturation process of the pod. Green cardamom is harvested before it reaches maturity, while black cardamom is harvested late and then roasted over a fire pit.

The harvesting matches the flavor distinction of each type, with green cardamom being naturally sweeter, while black cardamom has a smokier taste even before being roasted. It's worth clarifying that while green cardamom is the official variety, it's not what you typically find in stores. Instead, you're more likely to find white cardamom, which is simply the bleached form of the green pod.