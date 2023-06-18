Here's What Sets The 3 Different Paprika Types Apart

Because of the different peppers used to create the types of seasoning, each kind also has a different flavor. Since sweet paprika is milder and made from sweet red bell peppers, it often has a fruitier taste. Its flavor is very subtle and not at all spicy despite its color. It makes a great garnish to add some vibrancy to savory dishes.

When you want to turn up the heat, hot paprika is the way to go. As the name suggests, it is the ideal addition for enhancing the heat in your food. Hot paprika is an acceptable substitute for cayenne pepper chili powder when you want your dishes to taste hotter.

Smoked paprika may have been treated with heat prior to being ground into seasoning, but that doesn't mean its flavor is ultra-hot. In fact, the seasoning doesn't have very much spice at all. Its taste is like that of the sweet paprika, just with a little added hint of smokiness. Since it isn't spicy, it can easily be substituted in recipes that call for sweet paprika to provide a smoky flavor profile.