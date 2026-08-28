The Worst Cake At Whole Foods' Bakery: An Overly Sweet, Overly Rich Sugar Bomb

The grocery store chain Whole Foods has a few claims to fame that set it apart from other supermarkets. One such claim, of course, is that it was purchased by Amazon in 2017 and now allows shoppers to use their Amazon Prime accounts in-store. Another thing it is known for is its reputation for being overpriced (although there are plenty of items you can find at Whole Foods for less than $3).

As a positive, Whole Foods is also noted for its larger-than-average selection of prepared foods. Some locations offer an olive bulk bar, for example, which you may no find at every grocery store. There's also the hot bar, where you can grab a quick meal (while making sure not to engage in any of these Whole Foods hot bar no-nos). And of course there's the bakery section, with freshly baked cakes, pastries, and the like. And while there are some undeniably tasty treats in this section, there's one that you'll almost certainly want to avoid — The Brown Butter Cookie Caramel Crunch Cake. Despite its tantalizingly sweet name, this is a cake with a taste that might just be too sweet to enjoy.