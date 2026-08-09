7 Whole Foods Bakery Cakes, Ranked Worst To Best

Whole Foods' brown butter cookie caramel crunch cake is a jumbled mouthful to say, and it's also a jumbled mouthful to swallow. As you can tell from the name, this cake has a lot going on, which is not necessarily a problem. Instead of harmonizing, however, the elements are muddled and chaotic. I can't really figure out what this cake is trying to be other than an overly sweet, overly rich sugar bomb. If that's your jam, and you have a high tolerance for excessively sweet desserts, you might love this. For me, it was by far the least enjoyable of Whole Foods' cakes.

The chocolate cake itself is moist, which is great, but it's also quite dense. The layers of rich buttercream frosting and filling contribute more density and intense sweetness, despite their relative thinness. On top of that there's a coating of caramel, and on top of that are crumbled brown butter cookies. Not one element of this cake has lightness, tang, or subtlety — it's all thick, intense, gooey, and sweet from top to bottom. No exaggeration, after having just a few bites of this cake I had to guzzle a pint of water and lie down. I should report that other members of my household liked this cake a lot, so your palate may disagree. For mine, it was a struggle.