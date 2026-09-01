The 2 Main Beef Suppliers Behind McDonald's Burgers

The sheer ubiquity of McDonald's is pretty impressive. With over 44,000 locations across 100 countries, it's likely that you've had at least a McDonald's burger or two in your lifetime. And maybe more than one or two, since the Golden Arches serves 26 million Americans a day. But no matter how often you're chowing down on a Quarter Pounder or Big Mac, have you ever wondered where Mickey D's gets the gargantuan amount of beef it requires? McDonald's owns many of the chicken farms it uses for its menu items, and when it comes to beef, the fast-food giant similarly prefers to have a close relationship with its vendors. That's certainly the case with two of McDonald's main suppliers of burger meat, Keystone Foods and Lopez Dorada Foods.

While McDonald's doesn't maintain an exhaustive list of every beef vendor it's ever worked with, the Golden Arches is very upfront about Keystone Foods and Lopez Dorada Foods being two of its main suppliers. So who exactly are these major players in the meat game that help ensure McDonald's burgers are really, truly made with 100% beef? Let's break them down.