It Turns Out McDonald's Owns The Chicken Farms It Uses For Food

People online seem to be extra curious about the ins and outs of how McDonald's operates. After all, in one study conducted by VistaPrint, researchers found that the golden arches displayed by the global fast food chain are the second most recognizable logo in the U.S. One online source is spilling all the secrets about McDonald's: TikToker and former corporate chef for Ronald McDonald has made a name for himself answering all the questions followers have about how McDonald's is run. One savvy commenter was curious about vertical integration at McDonald's, to which chef Mike Haracz responded by confirming that McDonald's does, in fact, own chicken farms. Not only does McDonald's own the chickens that will one day become McNuggets, but the company also owns all the byproducts of the chickens, such as eggs, eggshells, and other chicken parts that are not turned into ground chicken. The creator shared that these leftover products are sold by McDonald's farms to other companies that utilize them for things like pet food.

Other meats such as beef, however, are not vertically integrated by the company. While McDonald's can promise that its burgers contain 100% beef, the company trusts Lopez farms and other open market suppliers to provide top-quality meat. Many of the other ingredients used in a McDonald's kitchen, such as fish, dairy, and produce, are all outsourced.