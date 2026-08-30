Why Kroger Shoppers In Atlanta Nickname Each Of The Stores

If you're visiting Atlanta, perhaps from one of the U.S. states without a Kroger, you might be surprised to hear residents refer to their nearest market by a nickname. But the rationale for most of the names is somewhat intuitive. For example, Disco Kroger (which closed in 2021) was next to a club. Stinky Kroger is near a sewage plant. Gay Kroger is in a historically LGBTQ+ area.

As for "Murder Kroger" (on Ponce De Leon Avenue), this moniker has a gruesome origin: a homicide in the store's parking lot in the '90s. There was an effort by the store to rebrand as "Beltway Kroger" after a major update in 2014, but as is often the case with trying to give yourself a new nickname, it was not totally successful, and it is still widely known by its original moniker.

So where did this naming tradition come from? There's no definitive answer, but former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall, who attended the re-opening of "Beltway Kroger," gave his theory to Decaturish, saying, "At one point Kroger [was] kind of our main staple store in Atlanta and it may still be the one...We like to give affectionate names to things..."

Kelly Allen, an Atlanta real estate agent and influencer, has a similar take, noting that nicknames turn these Krogers into "cultural touchstones that define a neighborhood." Naming Kroger locations is just one of those things that makes Atlanta that much more interesting.