The US States Where You Won't Find A Single Kroger

For many people throughout the US, Kroger is the place to snag must-have grocery staples, home goods, and other items. The store, which was first called the Great Western Tea Company at the time of its founding in 1883, has established a presence in 35 states, including California, North Carolina, and Florida. Despite its popularity throughout the country, there are plenty of states without any Kroger locations.

Shoppers living in Vermont, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, North Dakota, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maine, Iowa, Hawaii, and Connecticut must look elsewhere when it comes to groceries, as no Kroger stores exist in these states. For people living in North Dakota, Albertsons is likely to be their preferred grocery store, while shoppers in Iowa may hit up their local Hy-Vee when their pantries run low on essentials. As for why certain states lack Kroger locations, that's a difficult question to answer.