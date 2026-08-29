The Culver's Menu Item Customers Call 'Inconsistent'

When people talk about Culver's, the chain's signature ButterBurger, or perhaps its creamy, dreamy custard, comes to mind. But there's a more niche menu item that select dedicated fans flock to: Culver's fried fish sandwiches. While its cod meals are available all year, come Lent, Culver's Northwoods Walleye Sandwich and Dinner are back on the menu. With two types of fish offered throughout the year, this fast food chain is certainly appealing to its seafood-loving customers.

What sets Culver's' fish sandwiches apart from any other fast food fish sandwich is its hand-filleted, fried-to-order fish. Coming to your plate on a lightly toasted, buttered hoagie bun and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tartar sauce, fast food critics and fans have fondly labeled it one of the best fast food fish sandwiches out there. But is it really that good?

At its worst, disappointed customers call Culver's' fish sandwiches inconsistent, with a primary culprit being the size of the fish. One unhappy customer took to Reddit, asking fellow fish lovers: "Is the Culver's cod sandwich also experiencing shrinkflation? Usually when I order, the filet is larger than the bun. Tonight's sandwich was about half of the bun. What's going on??" Since the cod is hand-filleted, the fish pieces aren't always the most uniform in size. While one customer may pull into the drive-thru and receive a generous serving of battered fish, another might receive a pitifully sized fillet in their hoagie roll. Unfortunately, it looks like dinner's a roulette when it comes to who gets the bigger fish.