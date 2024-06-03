Customers Reveal The Chain Restaurant Fish Sandwiches You Should And Shouldn't Eat

Although it was not the first fish sandwich to be served in fast food restaurants across the United States, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is most definitely the country's defining one, with over 300 million sold annually. Such success has seen other restaurants, especially chain restaurants, launching fish sandwiches of their own. Each of these has been met with varying levels of success. With the help of customer reviews, we highlight five chain restaurant fish sandwiches you should eat and, perhaps more importantly, three you should avoid.

Although uncomplicated in theory, fish sandwiches are difficult for chain restaurants to pull off. Due to the simple nature of the ingredients they require balance and quality throughout. What's more, they must be easily replicable and consistent across the U.S., which is no small feat when the quality of available fish varies widely. Finally, chain restaurant fish sandwiches must spotlight a type of fish that, while still carrying flavor, does not prove overwhelmingly fishy to the vast majority of the public.

Some chains manage to pull off their fish sandwiches, others don't. In this article, we highlight both, examining them based on their taste, texture, nutritional profile, and value for money. You can find more about our methodology below. Until then, let's dig into some of the best and worst fish sandwiches that chain restaurants have to offer.