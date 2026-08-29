Stop Throwing Away Leftover Doritos Seasoning And Do This Instead

There are flavor bombs, and then there are flavor bombs. Doritos dust is the latter. That orange blend of seasonings, spices, and herbs that ends up on your fingers and at the bottom of the bag as you eat popular Doritos flavors is bursting with thick, concentrated savoriness and is perfect for cooking. While using Doritos as more than a snack food isn't new — plenty of people grind the chips and use them as breading — leftover Doritos dust can also be repurposed as a mean seasoning for a variety of recipes. Simply store that leftover Doritos seasoning in a salt shaker, or recycle an airtight spice jar so it doesn't become clumpy.

So — what are some things that taste better with Doritos? You can sprinkle that excess cheesy, salty goodness over a bucket of popcorn for movie night or homemade tortilla chips to add some flavor. Or try tossing your favorite snacking nuts with this orange powder and a little olive oil, and then baking them. Add them to a well-designed charcuterie board, and watch everyone gobble them up. Of course, this seasoning has uses beyond snack foods. The umami it adds is just what your scrambled eggs are screaming for. You can also add it to some sour cream to make a creamy dip that echoes the flavor of the chips.