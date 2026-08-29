Stop Throwing Away Leftover Doritos Seasoning And Do This Instead
There are flavor bombs, and then there are flavor bombs. Doritos dust is the latter. That orange blend of seasonings, spices, and herbs that ends up on your fingers and at the bottom of the bag as you eat popular Doritos flavors is bursting with thick, concentrated savoriness and is perfect for cooking. While using Doritos as more than a snack food isn't new — plenty of people grind the chips and use them as breading — leftover Doritos dust can also be repurposed as a mean seasoning for a variety of recipes. Simply store that leftover Doritos seasoning in a salt shaker, or recycle an airtight spice jar so it doesn't become clumpy.
So — what are some things that taste better with Doritos? You can sprinkle that excess cheesy, salty goodness over a bucket of popcorn for movie night or homemade tortilla chips to add some flavor. Or try tossing your favorite snacking nuts with this orange powder and a little olive oil, and then baking them. Add them to a well-designed charcuterie board, and watch everyone gobble them up. Of course, this seasoning has uses beyond snack foods. The umami it adds is just what your scrambled eggs are screaming for. You can also add it to some sour cream to make a creamy dip that echoes the flavor of the chips.
Creative uses for Doritos dust go way beyond snacks
But don't stop with snacks and eggs; Doritos dust can transform vegetables by bringing out the sweet flavor that lurks beneath the surface. You may even be able to get the kiddos to eat their broccoli with a little dash of it. Or mix it with some breadcrumbs to dredge chicken tenders or fingers or coat fish before frying, giving it a completely different flavor. If your leftover seasoning has bits of chips in it, you can run it through the food processor before adding it to the breadcrumbs so the texture is fine rather than gritty.
However, a word of caution for the overly zealous: If you are going to use this waste-not, want-not tip, you'll want to taste your completed meals before adding any additional salt. Doritos dust is sodium-forward by design, and too much could overwhelm the palate.
If you love the taste of Doritos dust but prefer to have control over the amount of each ingredient that goes into it, you can make your own Doritos seasoning. Cheddar cheese powder, nutritional yeast, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and MSG are among the ingredients you can use to concoct your own version. It's easy to blend, and your mouth will thank you for it.