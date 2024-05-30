Chicken Fingers Vs Tenders: What's The Difference?

In my nearly 18 years as a professional chef, one meat reigned supreme on my menu, despite its less than stellar reputation among culinary professionals: chicken. Indeed, according to Vox, chicken is the most consumed meat on the planet, with nearly 74 billion birds processed annually, enough for each of us to eat roughly nine per person, per year. And, while there are many ways to prepare this cost-effective, prolific meat, most restaurant menus will reveal that crisp, breaded, fried fingers or tenders are among the recipes that children and adults alike favor as an appetizer or quick, satisfying entrée. But what exactly are chicken fingers or tenders? And, are they actually the same thing?

These are the burning questions that I seek to answer. Though the terms fingers, tenders, and even strips are often used synonymously, there are distinctions that can, and should, be made so that you know exactly what you are buying and consuming. Read on to discover the nuances that will help you navigate the menu like a poultry expert the next time you pull up to your favorite fast-food drive-thru to order a chicken meal.