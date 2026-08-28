The Hands Down Best Blender Brand Of 2026, Per Consumer Reports
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From the service you get at the store to the functionality and reliability of the products themselves, a lot of factors go into choosing the best kitchen appliances for your needs. Consumer Reports has been a trusted source for pinpointing the best across a myriad of categories. For instance, it rated Abt Electronics the best place to buy kitchen appliances and Bosch the hands-down best dishwasher brand of 2026. In another recent ratings result, the independent organization has dubbed nutribullet the best full-sized blender brand of the year.
For its 2026 full-sized blender ratings, Consumer Reports tested 23 products and asked people who have purchased blenders about their experiences. The nutribullet 1200-watt large blender combo (NBF50500) was the clear winner. While the standalone blender comes with a tamper and a 64-ounce pitcher with a lid as standard, the combo comes with a few extra accessories — an easy-twist extractor blade and 24-ounce and 32-ounce cups with to-go lids. The powerful motor base features multiple speeds, extraction capabilities, and a pulse function for versatile uses.
Compared to the runners-up (the Vitamix Propel 750 and Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System), the nutribullet had lower scores with regard to overall brand reliability and owner satisfaction. However, the appliance achieved the highest marks possible in regard to crushing ice, pureeing foods, and making smoothies during the organization's expert lab testing. It's also much cheaper than the competitors (about $80 less than the Ninja and over $400 less than the Vitamix).
What owners have to say about the nutribullet 1200-watt full-sized blender
Since 2003, nutribullet has been making blenders, juicers, and full kitchen systems with a mission to make it easier for people to incorporate nutritious foods into their diets. Daily Meal has included the company's 600-watt original personal blender in its list of the best blenders for smoothie making. Meanwhile, the Pro 900 personal model is one of the Costco kitchen gadgets under $100 worth every penny based on customer ratings. And the nutribullet 1200-watt large combo unit has a similar reputation among owners.
On the nutribullet website, customers have rated this blender combo 4.1 stars overall. The most recent review (as of the time of writing) reads, "Love the new design including the cups with handles and lids!" Another verified purchaser remarked, "This blender was worth every penny. I had a cheap one from Walmart and I always had frozen chunks still in my smoothies. [T]his one blends great. No more chunky smoothies." In both cases, the owners were completely satisfied with the quality and value of this appliance.
The nutribullet 1200-watt large blender combo is also available for purchase on Amazon for just $89.99 (less than the brand's website). As one of the best-selling full-sized blenders, the appliance overall has a 4.5 rating from more than 10,600 reviews. Some verified purchasers of the combo option said, "Amazing stuff. Such a life changer to wanting a healthier diet and easy light meals," and "Best blender I've ever owned. Very powerful and easy to operate." Perhaps it's exactly what you need for your next creamy blueberry banana or green dream smoothie.