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From the service you get at the store to the functionality and reliability of the products themselves, a lot of factors go into choosing the best kitchen appliances for your needs. Consumer Reports has been a trusted source for pinpointing the best across a myriad of categories. For instance, it rated Abt Electronics the best place to buy kitchen appliances and Bosch the hands-down best dishwasher brand of 2026. In another recent ratings result, the independent organization has dubbed nutribullet the best full-sized blender brand of the year.

For its 2026 full-sized blender ratings, Consumer Reports tested 23 products and asked people who have purchased blenders about their experiences. The nutribullet 1200-watt large blender combo (NBF50500) was the clear winner. While the standalone blender comes with a tamper and a 64-ounce pitcher with a lid as standard, the combo comes with a few extra accessories — an easy-twist extractor blade and 24-ounce and 32-ounce cups with to-go lids. The powerful motor base features multiple speeds, extraction capabilities, and a pulse function for versatile uses.

Compared to the runners-up (the Vitamix Propel 750 and Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System), the nutribullet had lower scores with regard to overall brand reliability and owner satisfaction. However, the appliance achieved the highest marks possible in regard to crushing ice, pureeing foods, and making smoothies during the organization's expert lab testing. It's also much cheaper than the competitors (about $80 less than the Ninja and over $400 less than the Vitamix).