The Hands Down Best Dishwasher Brand Of 2026, Per Consumer Reports

You have to do your research before buying a major kitchen appliance, because nobody wants to spend thousands of dollars on something that doesn't work that well. This can be especially true with dishwashers; paying for substandard performance on a task that can be done by hand for free can leave one feeling foolish. But customer feedback suggests this isn't a worry with Bosch dishwashers.

According to dishwasher ratings compiled by Consumer Reports, Bosch makes the best dishwashers on the market. One of its 800 Series models is the best 18-inch dishwasher, with a score of 69 out of 100. Among 24-inch models, also known as full-size dishwashers, Bosch accounts for the entire top 10. The top 3 are all premium-tier Benchmark models, all tied for first at 85 out of 100.

The 800 Series and Benchmark units account for the highest tiers of Bosch dishwashers, with many overlapping features and design choices. But Benchmark is this brand's very top-of-the-line, containing all the cleaning power of the nicest 800 Series plus some finer creature comforts added. These include, but are not limited to, smoother-rolling racks, interior lighting, built-in water softeners, and even quieter operation.