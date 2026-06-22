The Best Place To Buy Kitchen Appliances Isn't Costco, According To A Consumer Reports Survey
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It can get pretty expensive to purchase kitchen appliances, particularly large ones like ranges and refrigerators. In search of fair prices and customer-friendly policies, your first instinct may be to shop the sales at major retailers like Lowe's Home Improvement and Home Depot. Even Costco has good deals on kitchen appliances for brands like Ninja and Samsung. However, a couple of Consumer Reports surveys regarding both large and small appliance retailers reveal that none of these stores hold a candle to Abt Electronics.
Originally opened as Abt Radio in 1936, Abt Electronics is a family-owned electronics and appliance retailer built on the simple idea of treating people right, and shoppers agree. Consumer Reports asked its members to survey 23 major appliance retailers based on purchases made between January 2023 and May 2024. Among the nearly 10,000 responders, Abt Electronics earned high ratings in six categories: delivery, in-store atmosphere, installation, selection, service, and website usability. The retailer also received a favorable overall rating regarding its pricing.
In addition to large appliances, Abt Electronics took the top spot among 19 small appliance retailers. That Consumer Reports survey, conducted during the same time frame, received responses from over 13,000 members who preferred the store's prices, service, variety, and website functionality to those of Amazon and Costco, which placed second and third, respectively.
What to expect when shopping at Abt Electronics
Abt Electronics has been through some name and location changes during its 90 years but has remained an independently owned business. Its current home in Glenview, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, first opened in 2002 and has undergone multiple expansions. At the core of this location is a 100,000-square-foot showroom across two floors, making it the largest single-location retailer of home appliances, electronics, and goods. That size also makes the store more of a shopping mall experience.
In the appliance department, you'll find a range of kitchen appliance brands that are worth every penny, including GE, LG, and Whirlpool. The pricing may not always be the cheapest, like Consumer Reports noted about smaller independent retailers in its survey. However, the prices are usually at least comparable to major retailers. The GE ADA 30-inch black freestanding gas range, for instance, is currently $719 at Abt Electronics, Home Depot, and Lowe's Home Improvement. And if you don't live nearby, you can order from the website. The retailer ships to all U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Additionally, the mall-like retailer features a section of custom kitchen installs where you can get inspiration for updates and remodels.
Alongside those areas, Abt Electronics has numerous attractions to see. Head to the atrium to view the dancing fountain and other features that surround it, such as a 9-foot bear skeleton, the 2012 Olympic Games torch, and a giant bubble machine. Outside of The Cave (a game room showcase), you can see giant figures of "Transformers" robots. It's kind of like shopping at Jungle Jim's International Market, the wildest grocery store in Ohio, that brings amusement-park levels of fun.