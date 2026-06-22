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It can get pretty expensive to purchase kitchen appliances, particularly large ones like ranges and refrigerators. In search of fair prices and customer-friendly policies, your first instinct may be to shop the sales at major retailers like Lowe's Home Improvement and Home Depot. Even Costco has good deals on kitchen appliances for brands like Ninja and Samsung. However, a couple of Consumer Reports surveys regarding both large and small appliance retailers reveal that none of these stores hold a candle to Abt Electronics.

Originally opened as Abt Radio in 1936, Abt Electronics is a family-owned electronics and appliance retailer built on the simple idea of treating people right, and shoppers agree. Consumer Reports asked its members to survey 23 major appliance retailers based on purchases made between January 2023 and May 2024. Among the nearly 10,000 responders, Abt Electronics earned high ratings in six categories: delivery, in-store atmosphere, installation, selection, service, and website usability. The retailer also received a favorable overall rating regarding its pricing.

In addition to large appliances, Abt Electronics took the top spot among 19 small appliance retailers. That Consumer Reports survey, conducted during the same time frame, received responses from over 13,000 members who preferred the store's prices, service, variety, and website functionality to those of Amazon and Costco, which placed second and third, respectively.