15 Candy Bars From The '50s That Still Exist Today

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Candy bars have had an interesting history of successes and failures. Some disappeared after a short time on the shelves, while other candy bars have been around for over 100 years. Two of the biggest moments in the popularity of candy bars were after World War I and World War II, in both instances due to post-war economic flourishing. People were spending more money on things that made them happy — and chocolate makes people happy. In the 1950s, the candy business thrived during this period of economic prosperity, as well as because of the rise of television advertising and the influx of children being born with the "baby boom." For the most part, the confections on our list did things that the short-lived candy didn't; they relied on simple recipes with ingredients that always seem to be popular, rather than on gimmicks or complex production.

Another big reason many of these chocolate bars have survived for so long was because of consolidation. Prior to the midcentury, there were many candy companies. But with improved manufacturing, better transportation, and refrigeration innovation, many small companies couldn't compete with larger manufacturers. Some smaller regional companies survived by consolidating with each other, while many eventually ended up becoming a part of the big three that exist today: Nestlé, Hershey, and Mars. These companies continued manufacturing the bars that were the easiest to make as well as the most profitable, and got rid of those that weren't. You can buy the long-lived winners in stores today, or online — though prices can vary based on location.