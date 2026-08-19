The 7 Best Hershey's Bars, According To Chocolate Lovers

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Hershey's chocolate bars are a classic candy most Americans instantly recognize on sight. The only item created by the candy giant brand that may be more widely recognized are its many flavors of Hershey's kisses. Like the kisses, Hershey's bars come in many varieties these days, offering consumers plenty of options. With so many products, it's only natural that there would be a few flops and a few that vastly outshine the rest. But how do you know which ones are which?

After scouring the web for reviews, rankings, ratings, and comments left by customers, I created this list of the seven best Hershey's bars according to chocolate lovers. The bars featured in this list are truly the best of the best, with high ratings on retail sites and primarily positive discourse on other websites. So, grab your pen and paper to take notes, because you won't want to forget these Hershey's bars on your next grocery trip.