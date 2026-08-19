The 7 Best Hershey's Bars, According To Chocolate Lovers
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Hershey's chocolate bars are a classic candy most Americans instantly recognize on sight. The only item created by the candy giant brand that may be more widely recognized are its many flavors of Hershey's kisses. Like the kisses, Hershey's bars come in many varieties these days, offering consumers plenty of options. With so many products, it's only natural that there would be a few flops and a few that vastly outshine the rest. But how do you know which ones are which?
After scouring the web for reviews, rankings, ratings, and comments left by customers, I created this list of the seven best Hershey's bars according to chocolate lovers. The bars featured in this list are truly the best of the best, with high ratings on retail sites and primarily positive discourse on other websites. So, grab your pen and paper to take notes, because you won't want to forget these Hershey's bars on your next grocery trip.
1. Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Whole Almonds Bar
The Milk Chocolate with Whole Almonds Bar came in first place in two rankings found online, and it's no wonder why. Whole almonds create textural interest against the smooth milk chocolate, which blends sweet, creamy, and nutty notes with a slight hint of this brand's hallmark tang. At least one person on Reddit agrees: "Hershey's [with] Almonds is where it's at," they said. "I have forever loved that bar."
With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Walmart's website, and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, this chocolate bar obviously comes highly recommended. One of many reviews online perfectly describes what makes this bar so irresistible. "Hershey's is phenomenally delicious," the Walmart reviewer said. "The chocolate is smooth, creamy, silky, and not overly sweet. The almonds are the perfect size and delicious. Always fresh ingredients." This classic chocolate bar is an easy way to upgrade ooey gooey s'mores with a nice little crunch.
You can buy Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Whole Almonds Bar for $1.82 at Walmart.
2. Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Bar
The Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Bar is a classic childhood favorite combining creamy chocolate with crisp bites of crunchy cookie. This Hershey's bar leans towards being a bit sweeter than its standard counterparts, featuring textural interest created by the crispy cookie against the smooth chocolate. In two different rankings online, this classic candy bar came in second place. One of them ranked every Hershey's bar flavor from worst to best and had this to say about the Cookies 'n' Creme Bar: "Despite its sugar content, the dessert as a whole is relatively subtle, which means you won't get tired of it after a bite or two."
On Walmart's website, more than 4,000 consumers felt compelled to leave reviews — more than 3,500 of which were 5-star reviews resulting in an overall 4.6 out of 5-star rating. The Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Bar also comes highly recommended on Reddit, where one person said: "I usually don't like 'cookies and cream' flavored things, but for some reason, I LOVE these!"
You can purchase Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Bar for $1.82 at Walmart.
3. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar
Is there any wonder that the classic Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar we all know and love deserves a spot on this list as one of the best of the best? Even with so many other renditions, the classic bar came in third place on one online ranking, and second in another. This is also one option that I believe is one of the milk chocolate bars you should try rather than skip — it features a smooth texture and rich, sweet, tangy flavor profile that's hard to resist.
I'm far from alone in my praise, too. With more than 6,500 ratings on Amazon, this chocolate bar has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, with people praising its price, taste, and texture. It's also highly rated at Walmart, where one reviewer confessed, "I know many people say European chocolate is superior to Hersheys, and they can have their opinion. But Hershey's milk chocolate to me is the perfect chocolate bar." Consider swapping semi-sweet chocolate chips for this candy bar in the world's best hot chocolate recipe for a sweeter, slightly creamier hot drink.
You can buy Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar for $1.82 at Walmart.
4. Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate with Whole Almonds Bar
The best dark chocolate brands offer an incredibly rich, bittersweet experience that some people vastly prefer over the smooth sweetness of milk chocolate. If that sounds like you, this Hershey's bar is here to deliver on everything you're looking for. It's the top choice on at least one exclusive ranking online — with a velvety smooth texture interspersed by crunchy almonds and punctuated by a robust, sweet, and nutty flavor profile, it's easy to see why.
Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate with Whole Almonds Bar is rated 4.5 on Amazon, with cumulatively nearly 1,000 reviews. Although reviews discuss things like how the sweetness is perfectly balanced instead of overwhelming or how this chocolate brand is the only one they'll eat, one Amazon customer perfectly explained what makes this dark chocolate and almonds bar so great: "The Hershey chocolate bars are not bitter in flavor, and the almonds are sufficient for added protein!! I love them, and eat one bar per day, actually."
You can purchase a 24-pack case of Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate with Whole Almonds Bar for $35.99 on Hershey's website.
5. Hershey's Symphony Milk Chocolate with Almonds and Toffee Bar
The Hershey's Symphony Milk Chocolate with Almonds and Toffee Bar is the best choice for those looking for a complex flavor profile and plenty of textural interest. A sweet milk chocolate base carrying the Hershey's hallmark tang is accented by crunchy almonds and warm, rich toffee. Like the name suggests, it's a true symphony of flavors, and one that one of our taste testers called the best Hershey's chocolate bar.
This delicious treat has a nearly perfect rating on Walmart's website with more than 1,600 reviews — 87% of which are 5-star reviews. Those reviews talk about how addictive the bar is and praise the high-quality ingredients used. "Perfect combo of almond and toffee pieces," one Walmart customer says. "My old go to used to be hersheys with almonds, but now this one is. The extra flavor from the toffee pieces makes them more addicting." Consider placing this one in the freezer and eating it cold for an extra-special treat with a slightly harder texture.
You can buy Hershey's Symphony Milk Chocolate, Almonds and Toffee Bar for $2.97 at Walmart.
6. Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Salt Bar
People who love chocolate but can't have dairy or choose to follow a vegan diet know the struggles that come with finding a good product — one that satisfies your dietary needs and still provides a good cure for your sweet tooth. Thankfully, this is yet another thing that Hershey's best chocolate bars deliver on, this time with the Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Salt Bar. This candy bar features oat-based chocolate accented by crunchy almonds and just a hint of salt.
This is an excellent substitute for standard chocolate that people online are obsessed with. One comment on Walmart's website couldn't help but enthusiastically express their gratitude for this bar: "Dear Hershey, please never stop making this ... It means the world to us that my child who has a milk allergy can finally enjoy a mainstream candy option that is dairy free!" This plant-based bar could prove to be an excellent shortcut to making vegan and gluten-free chocolate cupcakes complete with little almonds bites.
You can purchase Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Salt Bar for $2.89 at Target.
7. Hershey's Mr. Goodbar
Rounding out this list of the best Hershey's bars is the classic Mr. Goodbar. This creamy milk chocolate bar with the brand's iconic zesty punch punctuates an otherwise sweet and mild profile that's chock full of salty peanuts. A duo of chocolate lovers set out to rank more than 30 Hershey's products, and of everything they tried, they decided the Mr. Goodbar ranked supreme — which is quite an endorsement.
Of course, that's far from the only endorsement given to this 100-plus-year-old candy bar. On Amazon, the candy has received more than 1,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Thanks to how long this bar has been around, it's excellent for providing a heavy dose of nostalgia and making you feel like a kid again. One long-time fan had this to say in a Walmart review: "The chocolate and peanuts combined together just work. The chocolate is never [too] hard or salty, and lately the bars have a good amount of peanuts. The bar gives you just the right amount of crunch and sweetness." Although you could pair this with fruit for a well-rounded snack, it's best savored by itself.
You can buy Hershey's Mr. Goodbar Chocolate Bar for $1.82 at Walmart.