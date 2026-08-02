The Retro Candy Bar Beloved By John Wayne Still Exists Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Wayne, the iconic American film star, is remembered for many things. He championed cowboy culture with his numerous roles in Western films; he resided in Newport Beach, California, leading Orange County to name its airport after him in 1979; and he was known to love whiskey, steak, and seafood. The actor also had a sweet tooth and was particularly fond of a curiously named sweet called Abba-Zaba, a treat you can still find in some stores today.

In 2016, Wayne's daughter, Marisa, reminisced about her late father, telling Closer magazine, "He's always portrayed as this tough cowboy, but he also had a tremendous heart," adding, "He used to keep a stash of Abb-Zaba taffy in his drawer." He may have only shared these with his children; as for his co-stars, he instead gifted them coffee mugs.

Abba-Zaba is a sweet wrapped up in a yellow-and-black checkered, taxi-inspired packaging. Each bar contains a white taffy encasing a peanut butter filling. Naturally, the taffy is exceptionally chewy, so if you have sensitive dental work, you should beware. Some people freeze them to harden the bars up while others pop them in a microwave for a few seconds to get everything ooey and gooey. We don't know how Wayne liked to eat his, but seeing as he stocked drawers with them, we can deduce that his affinity for them was strong.