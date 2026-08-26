Does Bojangles Make Its Breakfast Biscuits From Scratch?

Making biscuits from scratch isn't especially difficult, but it can have some particular challenges. Amateur hands may overwork the dough while kneading or folding it, resulting in dense, chewy discs instead of light, fluffy biscuits. And for restaurants that make biscuits fresh in-house, it takes an exacting process — in Bojangles' case, precisely 49 steps — to get the same perfect biscuits every time.

Every Bojangles employs a Master Biscuit Maker (the real job title) who leads employees in making biscuits from scratch at a dedicated biscuit-making station, showing how serious Bojangles is about this bread. And the reason its recipe is so long is to ensure the employee is paying attention to all the little details that can make or break a batch of biscuits.

Bojangles claims that its average restaurant churns out over 1,000 of these fluffy, buttery delights every 8 hours. With 884 locations in the United States, which are typically open for more than 8 hours a day, that's well over a million made-from-scratch biscuits system-wide every day. Volumes like those are necessary to keep the company's promise of fresh biscuits every 20 minutes or less.