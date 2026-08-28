13 Cookies From Dollar Tree To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip

Cookies are one of the most popular desserts and snacks around the United States. In a 2023 survey by OnePoll and Crumbl Cookies, the average person estimated that they eat nearly 200 cookies per year (via the New York Post). Whether it's eternal favorites like chocolate chip and sugar cookies, shopping for unique creations at cookie shops, or a special homemade family recipe, cookies are here to stay. There's even a National Cookie Day on December 4 to honor these treats that take their name from the Dutch "koekje," or "little cake."

Of course, some people need to get their cookie fix on a budget. That's where Dollar Tree comes in. Although this discount chain has evolved in recent years by embracing a multi-price strategy instead of the traditional everything-for-a-dollar (or $1.25) approach, it remains an excellent place to find cookies and other snacks. A brief check of the company catalog finds dozens of options to buy in-store or purchase in bulk (with minimum quantities) online.

But which cookies should you have your eye on? Let's dive deeper into 13 cookies you should be shopping for at Dollar Tree based on brand reputation, price, uniqueness, and other factors that go into selecting a cost-friendly cookie score.