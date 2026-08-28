13 Cookies From Dollar Tree To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip
Cookies are one of the most popular desserts and snacks around the United States. In a 2023 survey by OnePoll and Crumbl Cookies, the average person estimated that they eat nearly 200 cookies per year (via the New York Post). Whether it's eternal favorites like chocolate chip and sugar cookies, shopping for unique creations at cookie shops, or a special homemade family recipe, cookies are here to stay. There's even a National Cookie Day on December 4 to honor these treats that take their name from the Dutch "koekje," or "little cake."
Of course, some people need to get their cookie fix on a budget. That's where Dollar Tree comes in. Although this discount chain has evolved in recent years by embracing a multi-price strategy instead of the traditional everything-for-a-dollar (or $1.25) approach, it remains an excellent place to find cookies and other snacks. A brief check of the company catalog finds dozens of options to buy in-store or purchase in bulk (with minimum quantities) online.
But which cookies should you have your eye on? Let's dive deeper into 13 cookies you should be shopping for at Dollar Tree based on brand reputation, price, uniqueness, and other factors that go into selecting a cost-friendly cookie score.
Lil' Dutch Maid Vanilla Creme Cookies
If you're looking to buy a lot of cookies for not a lot of money, these sandwich cookies are a good bet. The origin of the sandwich cookie, at least on a large retail scale, is widely credited to Sunshine Biscuits and its Hydrox chocolate creme cookies, introduced in 1908. (Fun fact: Oreo is actually the knock-off, debuting in 1912.) Today, there are sandwich cookies everywhere, with a global market size of over $6.5 billion according to Research Reports World.
For those who either can't afford the fanciest brands or want to try something different, Lil' Dutch Maid Vanilla Creme Cookies are a fine bet. The brand may not be the biggest, but it is reputable, owned by AbiMar Foods of Texas, which also makes Tru-Blu snacks. Lil' Dutch Maid has an extensive product line of various cookies along with snack crackers.
If we had to pick one item, we'd go with the vanilla creme cookies, which have a 4.7/5 rating on the Dollar Tree website. They're cheap, they're plentiful, and they're made in the United States. Many other sandwich cookie varieties are available, though, including lemon creme, strawberry creme, and duplex (chocolate and vanilla).
Purchase a 16-ounce bag of Lil' Dutch Maid Vanilla Creme Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Famous Amos Classic Bite-Size Chocolate Chip Cookies
Don't let the discount stigma fool you — many major cookie brands are available at Dollar Tree, including these bite-size cookies. Famous Amos was launched in 1975 by Wally Amos, a pioneering music agent and passionate baker. Among other pre-cookie accomplishments, Amos was the first black talent agent hired at the well-known William Morris Agency, and he's responsible for discovering the legendary folk duo Simon & Garfunkel.
His crunchy cookies, though, were what made Amos truly famous. They were originally based on a family recipe, and financial support from industry friends like Marvin Gaye made Amos's cookie dream possible. It's a bit ironic that what was originally a gourmet cookie is now sold at Dollar Tree. But after shuttling through a series of corporate owners over the decades and the cookies being repositioned as a budget option, these store-bought cookies are now seen on different shelves.
Nevertheless, these three-serving bags are a great find for anyone who is a new fan of Famous Amos or wants to feel nostalgia in every bite. There is a high order minimum of 36 bags if you're buying online — but if you're shopping for a crowd, that won't be a problem.
Purchase a 3-ounce bag of Famous Amos Classic Bite-Size Chocolate Chip Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Keebler Chips Deluxe Mini Cookies With M&Ms
If you're all about good cookies and M&M's candy, this Dollar Tree find combines both. They're primarily a product of Keebler Foods, which was founded in Philadelphia in the early 1850s and has since grown into one of the world's larger cookie and cracker brands. Since 2019, Keebler cookies and snacks have been owned by the Ferrero Group, which purchased them from the Kellogg Company along with Famous Amos.
Keebler's fame and financial resources allow it to secure some sweet licensing deals, which it did for this take on chocolate chip cookies. Along with regular chocolate chips, Keebler also uses M&M's, the flagship candy brand of Mars Incorporated. Invented in 1941, M&M's are now, by some reports, the most popular candy in the United States, so their presence in a Dollar Tree cookie is sure to be a hit.
Adding small M&Ms gives these small Keebler cookies a little extra crunch and color in every bite, and they're still baked in the U.S. There are about 15 cookies in each bag, so you can share or go to town yourself — we won't tell.
You can purchase a 3-ounce bag of Keebler Chips Deluxe Mini Cookies With M&Ms at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Global Brands Shortbread Cookies
Are you looking to go international with your snack choices? These cookies are an affordable, shareable solution. Shortbread cookies are of Scottish origin and date to the 12th century, when they were originally made using leftover bread dough. In time, butter was added to the dried and sweetened hard biscuits, which transformed them into an upscale crumbly cookie reserved for Christmas and other important holidays.
Although shortbread cookies are no longer mind-blowingly expensive, the connection with the holiday season has remained. In fact, a 2025 survey by Target found that four states (Kansas, Maine, Montana, and New Jersey) still consider shortbread their favorite holiday cookies. Thanks to Dollar Tree, though, you can enjoy them anytime on any budget.
As a trade name of Dollar Only Wholesale based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Global Brands LLC supplies many cookies and snacks to Dollar Tree, including these shortbread cookies. They have solid reviews, rated 4.5/5 stars by Dollar Tree customers. Each package contains four single-serving boxes with six shortbread cookies each, letting you enjoy them at home or on the go without the risk of stale cookies. If in-store inventory is limited, order them online with shipping or in-store pickup.
You can purchase four 2-ounce boxes of Global Brands Shortbread Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Nabisco Oreo Mini Bite-Size Cookies
Hydrox may have been the first creme sandwich cookie, but almost everyone knows Oreo as the king. Introduced in 1912, Oreo cookies are found in more than 100 countries and come in an avalanche of varieties. According to brand owner Mondelez International, more than 60 billion Oreo cookies are sold annually, with a third of those sales in the United States. By all accounts, no cookie brand is bigger than Oreo.
It's no surprise that Oreos would be available even at a discount store. Dollar Tree carries many Oreo products, but our favorite is the "Big Bag" of original Mini Oreos, which contains three servings of nine cookies each. They're cheap, portable, easy to share, and have many uses. Pack them for snacks, enjoy a few at home, or add them to gift bags for holidays and events.
Anyone looking for a break from the original Oreo will find other options. Big Bags of mini Golden Oreos are available, along with Oreos that have chocolate or peanut butter filling. Whether you prefer the classics or a twist on them, you're in for a treat.
You can purchase a 3-ounce bag of Nabisco Oreo Mini Bite-Size Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Moon Pie Minis Marshmallow Sandwiches
Maybe they aren't as well-known nationally as Oreo or Keebler, but Moon Pie has a loyal following, especially in the Southern United States. The origin of these sandwich cookies can be traced to 1917. As the story goes, a travelling salesman for the Chattanooga Bakery asked Kentucky coal miners what type of snack they were looking for, and they said they wanted something that was "as big as the moon" to fill them up. In response, the bakery formulated these cookies that consisted of graham crackers and marshmallow covered in frosting.
The Moon Pie was an instant hit, originally selling for a nickel for unbeatable value. Packages of Moon Pie Minis from Dollar Tree continue the principle of something delicious for not a lot of money. By offering six smaller cookies in a box, treat lovers have even more options. They can gorge at once if they're really hungry, grab just one or two small cookies for a quick pick-me-up, or split them among friends and kids.
Dollar Tree offers variety, too. Along with the original chocolate coating, the store offers Moon Pie Minis with banana and blueberry icing. Quantities might be limited, especially outside the South, but snap them up whenever you have the chance.
You can purchase a six-count box of Moon Pie Minis Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies
Continuing with the theme of coated cookies, we have these surprisingly appealing treats from Oven Baked. In a vacuum, this budget brand is best known for fudge-covered cookies. This particular variety consists of thin, mint-flavored graham circles that are then dipped in fudgy chocolate. If that description sounds familiar, it should.
You see, Oven Baked is owned by Interbake Foods. That might not sound like a big deal, but Interbake Foods also operates ABC Bakers — one of the two companies licensed to manufacture Girl Scout cookies. So effectively, Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies are a private label version, or "dupe", of the Thin Mint cookies you buy each spring. Snopes research has found the Oven Baked version isn't an exact Girl Scout replica, using slightly different ingredients to keep costs down. Nonetheless, they are very close, and it gives you a chance to enjoy a Thin Mint variation year-round.
That's not all! Oven Baked also offers fudge-covered cookies filled with chocolate and peanut butter, which sound a lot like the Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs the Girl Scouts sell. Not every Oven Baked cookie is Girl Scout-inspired, though, such as its fudge graham rounds.
You can purchase a 9-ounce box of Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Nabisco Chips Ahoy! Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
Not only do Nabisco and Mondelez International have America's best-selling cookie brand, Oreo, but they also have the country's number two brand. Chips Ahoy! was introduced in 1963 to capitalize on the popularity of chocolate chip cookies, which had swept the nation since Ruth Wakefield invented them in the 1930s. With Wakefield selling the original recipe and Toll House brand to Nestle in 1939 for its new chocolate chips, Nabisco's rival had a stranglehold on the market.
The Chips Ahoy! cookies you now find at Dollar Tree were Nabisco's response as the first commercially available, shelf-stable chocolate chip cookies. Instead of taking the time to prepare and bake cookies, you could grab a package from the grocery store. As of 2020, Chips Ahoy! was selling more than $600 million of cookies per year in the United States alone.
Like with Oreos, the "Big Bag" of shareable mini Chips Ahoy! cookies is our favorite, with the price point and portability that bargain store shoppers look for. The original crunchy cookies are great for dipping in milk, but Nabisco also makes chewy Chips Ahoy! Mini cookies if you prefer them.
You can purchase a 3-ounce bag of Nabisco Chips Ahoy! Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Nutter Butter Peanut Butter Snacks
We'll stay in the Nabisco family for our next Dollar Tree cookie pick. Despite being an instantly recognizable peanut butter sandwich cookie, the origins of Nutter Butter are murky. People can't even agree on when the cookies were officially introduced — Adweek says Nutter Butter was introduced in 1969, while the Nabisco Snacks Facebook page says they launched in 1970.
What is known is that a combination of peanut buttery taste, a peanut shape with textured grid-style wafers, a catchy name, and a series of great advertising campaigns (such as its "Nutterverse" absurdist social media hit) has given Nutter Butter a distinct niche. It's the sixth-largest cookie brand in the United States and is loved across all generations, making it an ideal find on the budget market.
Although bags of Nutter Butter bites are available at Dollar Tree, we're going in a different direction here. Pick up a king-size pack the next time you're there so you get the full Nutter Butter experience. Each package contains eight large cookies — officially four servings. But we can't blame you if the package somehow becomes one serving.
You can purchase a 3.5-ounce King Size pack of Nutter Butter Peanut Butter Snacks at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Mrs. Fields Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies
It may not have been the first chocolate chip cookie on the market, but Mrs. Fields has carved out a distinct turf. The brand is named after a real person, as 20-year-old Debbi Fields opened her first cookie shop in 1977. Despite facing constant skepticism — her own husband thought she wouldn't do $50 of sales on the first day — Fields let her gourmet cookies do the talking, growing from the original Palo Alto, California location to a global empire with over $300 million in annual sales.
Today, there are over 275 Mrs. Fields cookie shops across nine countries, having risen from a 2008 bankruptcy filing. However, if you aren't close enough to a shop to experience the freshly baked cookies, along with other products like brownies and the co-branded TCBY frozen yogurt, buying a box at the store is your best bet.
Dollar Tree is the perfect place to pick up a sampling. The original milk chocolate chip cookie is sold in a box of three large cookies, letting you share dessert with a couple of friends or chow down when you're feeling hungry.
You can purchase a 3-ounce box of Mrs. Fields Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Pepperidge Farm Milano Dark Chocolate Cookies
Mrs. Fields isn't the only well-to-do branded cookie at Dollar Tree, as you'll also find this famously fancy sandwich cookie. For such an opulent cookie, you might be shocked to learn it was born of a baking disaster. After founder Margaret Rudkin visited Belgium in the 1950s, Pepperidge Farm decided to bring the sophisticated, delicate European cookies she discovered to the United States. Its first attempt was the Naples in 1956, which was a crispy oblong butter cookie with a chocolate topping.
Unfortunately, the chocolate spread kept melting in the summer heat and making a mess. There was a simple solution, though: place a second cookie on top and turn it into a sandwich cookie. The resulting Milano debuted the following year and remains a fixture of the Pepperidge Farm Euro-inspired cookie lineup.
Buying a single-serving, portable package of Milano cookies from Dollar Tree is an opportunity to appreciate a finer treat without spending a lot. The only downside is the high order minimum of 36 packs when you order online. Other Pepperidge Farm cookies available include Mini Chessmen butter cookies and Mini Nantucket dark chocolate chip cookies.
You can purchase a three-count pack of Pepperidge Farm Milano Dark Chocolate Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Cambridge & Thames Danish Style Butter Cookies
Are you looking for a cheap holiday cookie that also includes the fancy tin? Check out these cookies that originated as a take-off of Scottish shortbread. Butter cookies evolved in Denmark in the 1800s, with the main differences between butter cookies and shortbread being that the former have more sugar and contain eggs. This makes the cookies sweeter, crisper, and easier to form into shapes.
The ubiquity of butter cookies in a blue tin can be traced to Royal Dansk, a Danish company that was founded in 1966. The resealable tin container was a way to keep the cookies fresh, and the company also added a picture of an old Danish farmhouse. Since then, the cookies and packaging have become synonymous with Christmas — not just in the United States, but in other countries like Guyana.
A tin of Cambridge & Thames cookies is a Royal Dansk copycat in every way, with the blue tin, a photo of a castle, and even similar cookie shapes. Nonetheless, if you're on a strict holiday budget, this imported brand from Allied International lets you stay within it — and reportedly, each shape has a slightly different flavor for a nice twist.
You can purchase a 4-ounce tin of Cambridge & Thames Danish Style Butter Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Classic Cookies Mini Cookies - Birthday Cake
The name "Classic Cookie" might sound like a generic or private-label brand. In reality, though, Classic Cookie is a big player (albeit a newer one) in the budget cookie scene. The company was founded in 1984 and operates out of a 48,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Sevierville, TN. It's made such an imprint that Wisconsin-based Legacy Bakehouse, a conglomerate that makes food for everything from national brands to food service providers, acquired Classic Cookie in 2025.
Even before joining Legacy Bakehouse, Classic Cookie did some private label and contract work. Its in-house branded cookies, though, are what we find attractive at Dollar Tree. In particular, we're intrigued by the birthday cake mini cookies, as it offers an alternative to more traditional flavors. Because of their uniqueness, in-store availability might be touch-and-go, but they're ready to order online with a 24-bag minimum.
Other mini cookies like chocolate chip and peanut butter give you options. Classic Cookie trumpets how it uses the finest ingredients, and when you add that the bags are larger than other brands we've discussed, it's potential greatness for cookie freaks.
You can purchase a 4-ounce bag of Classic Cookies Mini Cookies – Birthday Cake at Dollar Tree for $1.25.