Is There A Difference Between Butter Cookies And Shortbread?

Butter is an essential ingredient in baking, and in cookies like shortbread, sugar cookies, and of course, butter cookies, this versatile cooking fat takes a leading role. Sugar cookies are often defined by icing, sprinkles, and other decorations, but basic shortbread and butter cookies — which are both simple, slightly crumbly and crisp, and with little to no adornments — seem almost identical. Are there any differences? The short answer is yes, and the longer answer is a bit more involved. The difference between these cookies come down to the ratios of flour, eggs, and sugar.

Due to differing ratios, shortbread cookies are crumblier and more "sandy" than butter cookies, which are firm and solid enough to be iced. This mostly has to do with flour and eggs. Shortbread doesn't use eggs, while butter cookies do, making butter cookie dough more pliable and robust than its shortbread counterpart. For all the differences between these two cookies, their common ground is that they use lots of butter. So, if you're whipping up a batch of shortbread cookies or baking these best-ever butter cookies, you'll want to use high-quality butter.