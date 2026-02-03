The Best-Selling Cookie Across The World Started As A Copycat

As it turns out, Joseph and Jacob Loose were in competition with two other companies. Unfortunately, Jacob got sick and had to step away from the operations. He went to England to recuperate, leaving Joseph and their lawyer, Adolphus Green, in charge. Joseph went against his brother's wishes to merge with its major competitors: The United States Baking Co. and the New York Biscuit Co. In 1899, the three formed the National Biscuit Company. This company eventually evolved into Nabisco.

When Jacob's health was restored, he returned to America ready to get back in the biscuit game. He, along with Joseph and John H. Wiles, created the company in Kansas City known as Loose-Wiles Biscuit Company in 1902. Six years later, the Hydrox was born and became beloved by consumers. In response, their old company, which was now being run by their old lawyer, created the Oreo biscuit. They were just 30 cents a pound, much cheaper than those made by the two brothers. Still, Hydrox was considered the better cookie.

After the Loose brothers both passed away in the 1920s, things went downhill for Hydrox cookies. Demand for the OG chocolate sandwich cookie declined as that for the Oreo increased. Today, Oreo cookies reign supreme. Believe it or not, this snack food has been around for more than 100 years, and Americans eat over 20 billion each year. Even more notable, since their creation in 1912, the Oreo's parent company notes that an estimated 500 billion have sold.