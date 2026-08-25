Starbucks' PSL Topping Features These 4 Warm Spices

Starbucks' seasonal pumpkin drinks are often topped with a sprinkle of orange powder. If you guessed that was not just for decoration, you would be correct. What seems to be a mere garnish is actually a pumpkin spice seasoning, which may be referred to as a PSL topping, consisting of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove.

These four seasonings form the core of most pumpkin spice blends, and for good reason. Each bold, autumnal flavor is commonly featured in pumpkin pie, the inspiration for many pumpkin spice-flavored foods and drinks. This makes sense, given that pumpkin spice blends were first invented specifically for Thanksgiving pies made of squash.

This four-seasoning combo adds a pleasant and essential finishing touch to a Pumpkin Spice Latte, especially if it is mixed into the actual drink. The mixture of spices also forms the entirety of this easy homemade pumpkin spice recipe, which simply needs to be mixed together and sealed in an airtight container.