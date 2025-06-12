Taylor Swift Elevates Her Chocolate Chip Cookies With This Fall-Inspired Twist
If you love enjoying fall flavors, then you have something in common with Taylor Swift. The singer has been known to elevate a typical batch of chocolate chip cookies with pumpkin. Swift loves the autumnal treats so much that in 2014 she even baked them for fans at her home while hosting a listening party for her album, "1989." Another time, she baked them for the journalist writing a profile on her for Vulture, stating that she was "super proud of them."
In 2014, a Swift fan asked the singer what recipe she uses to make pumpkin chocolate chip cookies in a now-deleted Tumblr exchange. A TikTok video by someone claiming to have found the messages quoted Swift as saying, "I use different ones, but this one is pretty solid." The singer shared a link to a Food Network recipe written by George Duran. That version is packed with fall flavor, using a full can of pumpkin puree. The recipe also calls for ingredients that make up homemade pumpkin spice, including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and ground clove. The resulting cookies are quite soft and cake-like.
According to the TikTok post, Swift noted that she makes one key change in the recipe: "I don't use milk chocolate chips; I use semi-sweet or dark chocolate bars that I chopped up into different-sized chocolate chunks." So, to get the true Swift cookie experience, you'll want to forego milk chocolate when trying this recipe.
Other ways to customize Swift's favorite pumpkin chocolate chip cookies
Taylor Swift customizes these pumpkin chocolate chip cookies by changing the type of chocolate, but there are other ways to switch up the recipe. For example, you can try incorporating multiple types of chocolate — use a combination of milk and dark chocolate if you can't decide between the two or even try integrating white chocolate into the mix.
Alternatively, you may want to make something similar to our nutty chocolate chip pumpkin cookie recipe. It's very similar to Swift's dessert, except that it has chopped pecans in it. You could also try whatever type of nut is your favorite if you're not a fan of pecans. If you're someone who likes a hint of heat with your sweetness, perhaps you should add a spicy ingredient to your chocolate chip cookies, such as cayenne.
You can take the cookies a step further and make them resemble another beloved fall item: the pumpkin spice latte. All it takes to infuse a bit of coffee flavor into these cookies is to add some espresso powder or ground coffee. As we note in our guide on how to eat and drink like Swift, the pop star enjoys a pumpkin spice latte, so she might approve of this modification.