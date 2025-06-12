Taylor Swift Elevates Her Chocolate Chip Cookies With This Fall-Inspired Twist

If you love enjoying fall flavors, then you have something in common with Taylor Swift. The singer has been known to elevate a typical batch of chocolate chip cookies with pumpkin. Swift loves the autumnal treats so much that in 2014 she even baked them for fans at her home while hosting a listening party for her album, "1989." Another time, she baked them for the journalist writing a profile on her for Vulture, stating that she was "super proud of them."

In 2014, a Swift fan asked the singer what recipe she uses to make pumpkin chocolate chip cookies in a now-deleted Tumblr exchange. A TikTok video by someone claiming to have found the messages quoted Swift as saying, "I use different ones, but this one is pretty solid." The singer shared a link to a Food Network recipe written by George Duran. That version is packed with fall flavor, using a full can of pumpkin puree. The recipe also calls for ingredients that make up homemade pumpkin spice, including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and ground clove. The resulting cookies are quite soft and cake-like.

According to the TikTok post, Swift noted that she makes one key change in the recipe: "I don't use milk chocolate chips; I use semi-sweet or dark chocolate bars that I chopped up into different-sized chocolate chunks." So, to get the true Swift cookie experience, you'll want to forego milk chocolate when trying this recipe.