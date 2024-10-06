The Fall Spice We Can't Stop Adding To Boxed Brownies

Every year, when autumn rolls around, the cozy season allows for plenty of seasonal baking. And if you want to take a classic dessert, like a batch of brownies, and make them worthy of fall, then all you need to do is add one spice blend: pumpkin spice, of course. After all, we all know that pumpkin spice basically reigns supreme when it comes to fall flavor. It's also an easy way to make boxed brownies much more interesting, so there's really no downside.

Start by going out and grabbing your favorite boxed brownie mix — when Daily Meal baked and ranked eight store-bought brownie mixes, we placed Ghirardelli Chocolate Supreme Brownies in the top spot (for having the best taste and texture), if you need a suggestion. Then, besides what the box calls for (likely water and eggs), all that's left to acquire is the pumpkin spice mix. You can buy a premade blend at the store to keep things simple, or you can easily make your own — homemade pumpkin spice calls for just cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and ground clove.

Begin making the brownies according to the box's instructions. Then, add about 1 tablespoon of pumpkin spice to the mixture and combine. Bake the brownies following the instructions and, when they're out of the oven, enjoy the warm, autumnal pumpkin spice-infused treats. You may even want to make a homemade pumpkin spice latte to go with the brownies — after all, you'll have plenty of leftover pumpkin spice to use up.