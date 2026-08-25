Keep Your Yeti Tumbler Sparkling Clean With This Tip
You may have seen the viral video of a Yeti tumbler standing up to molten lava that circulated on social media earlier this year. Clearly, this cup can withstand some extreme heat. But what about maintaining this reusable water bottle for normal everyday use?
Yeti tumblers are known for their quality and durability. In particular, it has been known for its sturdiness and leak-proof lid; a big difference when comparing Stanley and Yeti tumblers. But as with all reusable stainless steel water bottles, routinely and thoroughly cleaning your Yeti tumbler is always a good idea to ensure longevity — not to mention, who wants to be drinking from a contaminated bottle anyway? Yeti tumblers are technically dishwasher-safe, so you can throw them in the dishwasher for an easy clean. But for those concerned about long-term wear and tear from the high heat and strong water pressure of your dishwasher, here are some tips for thoroughly hand-washing your tumbler.
Wash with hot water, frequently!
Every time you drink from your water bottle, bacteria from your mouth transfer directly into your cup, which can easily proliferate over time. To eliminate any harmful microorganisms, hot water is the way to go, scientists say; and cleaning your tumbler with water at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit is imperative to kill all that bacteria. Add in some mild dish soap, swirl, rinse well, and dry completely.
Consistency is key. While we've all left our tumbler sitting in the car for a few days at some point, it is always best to wash your water bottle frequently (ideally after every use). And if you really want to scrub out that gunk, consider using a non-abrasive sponge (remember to routinely deep-clean your kitchen sponges, too) or a soft-bristle brush.
Vinegar is also an excellent cleaner, especially for those tough stains and smells. To use, mix equal parts white vinegar and water into your bottle, shake, and let it sit for around 30 minutes. Follow with a thorough cleaning with hot water and dish soap, and let it dry. These cleaning tips don't just work on Yeti tumblers; any stainless steel bottle will benefit! From Owala to Stanley or even this Dollar General stainless steel tumbler, try giving these cleaning tips a try. What are you waiting for? Go clean that water bottle!