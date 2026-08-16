This Dollar General Stainless Steel Tumbler Is A Convincing Stanley Dupe
Stanley to-go tumblers are expensive. A 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler retails for $45. You'd think that at this price you would get a perfect tumbler, but no — we found four common problems with the water bottles. The high price may have more to do with the color options and the popularity of the cup than anything else. If you're looking to keep your drink hot or cold and you want to spend a fraction of the money, check out the $5 Hydramaison Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler for sale at Dollar General.
Both tumblers are made with stainless steel, double-wall insulation, and come with a lid and reusable straw. Dollar General's comes in lilac, while Stanley's has a plethora of colors available, like dried pine and coastal teal. Stanley's is even customizable — for an extra fee. Stanley has multiple sizes from 14 to 64 ounces, while the Hydramaison is only 40 ounces. No matter the color, size, or customization, though, your drink will be just as cool and refreshing.
Dollar General tumblers have everything you need
You can compare Stanley tumblers with those made by Yeti, but both are more expensive than the brands found at Dollar General. The Hydramaison tumbler includes a handle to help you carry it around. The thinner base helps the tumbler fit into most cup holders. To help prevent spillage, a BPA-free lid tightly attaches to the top.
You can use the Hydramaison Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler for more than just cold water, sodas, or juices. Hot chocolate, coffee, or tea will also keep their temperatures for hours. In a pinch, you can even keep a burrito warm in a stainless steel, double-wall insulated tumbler!
If you want to sip your drink from a color other than lilac, Dollar General also offers a version in collaboration with musician Holly Williams, daughter of Hank Williams, Jr. It's part of a line of products from the singer-songwriter, similar to the store's collaboration with Dolly Parton last year. The 40-ounce Holly Williams Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler with Handle and Straw comes in assorted patterns for $10.