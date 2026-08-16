This Dollar General Stainless Steel Tumbler Is A Convincing Stanley Dupe

Stanley to-go tumblers are expensive. A 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler retails for $45. You'd think that at this price you would get a perfect tumbler, but no — we found four common problems with the water bottles. The high price may have more to do with the color options and the popularity of the cup than anything else. If you're looking to keep your drink hot or cold and you want to spend a fraction of the money, check out the $5 Hydramaison Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler for sale at Dollar General.

Both tumblers are made with stainless steel, double-wall insulation, and come with a lid and reusable straw. Dollar General's comes in lilac, while Stanley's has a plethora of colors available, like dried pine and coastal teal. Stanley's is even customizable — for an extra fee. Stanley has multiple sizes from 14 to 64 ounces, while the Hydramaison is only 40 ounces. No matter the color, size, or customization, though, your drink will be just as cool and refreshing.