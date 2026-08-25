What's The Average Lifespan Of A Blackstone Griddle?
It's easy to mistake a Blackstone griddle for a grill because many of the company's products are essentially grill-sized outdoor griddles. These large, propane-powered cookers perform much like the flattop in a professional kitchen. So how long do these outdoor appliances last? Much like a commercial-grade griddle, with correct maintenance, a Blackstone can easily last 15-20 years — or more.
The cooktop itself is a slab of cold-rolled steel that has a potential lifespan of many decades. A greater worry is all the other parts that make the griddle work, which may wear down earlier due to rust, exposure, or frequent use. But these machines are so well built that they can take a beating: One customer reported storing their Blackstone outside in Florida for 8 years, with only one minor malfunction.
Perhaps the most important part of getting decades of use out of a Blackstone grill is regular maintenance. The Blackstone griddle care guide covers proper cleaning techniques after each use, seasoning recommendations, and ideal storage conditions. All of this reduces long term wear-and-tear, and means more delicious food in your future.
Everyday uses for a Blackstone griddle
That delicious food is made possible by the seasoning layer that Blackstone griddles gradually develop, similar to a cast iron skillet. But one of the differences between skillets and griddles is that the latter is far more convenient for a variety of foods that cook hot, fast, and need to be flipped. The griddle's wide surface area and short sides gives food plenty of room to cook, and the chef plenty of room to flip.
Blackstone enthusiasts have noticed that these griddles excel at cooking a range of breakfast foods simultaneously, with large feasts popularly termed Blackstone breakfasts. However, take note that the majority of Blackstone's product line is propane-powered, and should never be used indoors. Two units in the electric E-series are the only Blackstone griddles safe for indoor use.
Anyone who's worked in a professional kitchen knows that griddles don't just shine with breakfast foods. Using a good griddle is also vital for the perfect smash burger. The large, flat, extremely hot surface is ideal for developing this burger type's signature caramelized crust. The relative glut of real estate allows for wider, flatter, crispier patties than any other cooking surface could achieve.