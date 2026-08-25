What's The Average Lifespan Of A Blackstone Griddle?

It's easy to mistake a Blackstone griddle for a grill because many of the company's products are essentially grill-sized outdoor griddles. These large, propane-powered cookers perform much like the flattop in a professional kitchen. So how long do these outdoor appliances last? Much like a commercial-grade griddle, with correct maintenance, a Blackstone can easily last 15-20 years — or more.

The cooktop itself is a slab of cold-rolled steel that has a potential lifespan of many decades. A greater worry is all the other parts that make the griddle work, which may wear down earlier due to rust, exposure, or frequent use. But these machines are so well built that they can take a beating: One customer reported storing their Blackstone outside in Florida for 8 years, with only one minor malfunction.

Perhaps the most important part of getting decades of use out of a Blackstone grill is regular maintenance. The Blackstone griddle care guide covers proper cleaning techniques after each use, seasoning recommendations, and ideal storage conditions. All of this reduces long term wear-and-tear, and means more delicious food in your future.