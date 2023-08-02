The Proper Way To Clean And Care For A Blackstone Griddle
Blackstone griddles are a prized appliance among grill masters of all skill levels, as they can turn just about any backyard into a thriving outdoor kitchen. Proper care and upkeep will ensure that you get the most out of your griddle, particularly when it comes to the post-cooking cleaning process. Fortunately, Blackstone has created a helpful guide that contains essential cleaning tips and information. Griddle cleaning is important for ensuring you're making high-quality food; it will also reduce how much wear and tear your griddle experiences.
Once the griddle is cool to the touch, take your trusty metal spatula and start scraping. If there are particularly pesky bits, douse them with water while the griddle is still warm, as water will help loosen stuck on food. Next, take a paper towel or cloth and wipe the surface to remove any residue, then hit the griddle with a scouring pad. Moisten another paper towel and rub it over the surface to remove any lingering debris, then dry the griddle with a cloth. You'll also want to apply oil to your griddle, a step known as seasoning.
Tips for seasoning your griddle
Blackstone conveniently provides a comprehensive seasoning guide, which explains the process for oiling the griddle. Seasoning keeps food from sticking to surfaces, but it also infuses new flavors into your recipes. In this case, you can season the griddle with olive, vegetable, and canola oil, or even shortening if you prefer. In addition to seasoning the griddle immediately after setting it up, you can add oil between cooking sessions to keep the surface non-stick.
Start by thoroughly cleaning the griddle, even if you haven't cooked on it yet. Next, set the max temperature and wait for the surface to get darker, which should take about 15 minutes. At this point, you can shut off the griddle and apply the oil of your choice. Apply multiple thin layers, rubbing each layer into the surface with a towel.
Once the surface is properly oiled, turn the griddle back on and allow it to run for 30 minutes. When the griddle ceases smoking, turn it off and repeat the seasoning process a few more times for the best results.
Proper storage methods
Protecting the griddle when not in use is an essential aspect of care. Proper griddle storage will prevent elemental damage from taking a toll, while also limiting the amount of cleaning required to prep the griddle for cooking. First and foremost, the griddle must be covered any time you're not using it. Canvas covers are best, as they're robust enough to protect the components from accidental dents and dings.
When it comes to physical placement, favorable areas will maintain a reasonable temperature that's not too hot or too cold. This is especially important when you consider the propane tank that provides fuel to your Blackstone, as tanks can pose a safety risk should the temperature become elevated (that means any environment that's 120 degrees or higher, according to AmeriGas). The area should also be protected from precipitation, as exposure to moisture can cause rust to form.
With these steps, your outdoor griddle will continue to offer reliable operation year after year.