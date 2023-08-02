The Proper Way To Clean And Care For A Blackstone Griddle

Blackstone griddles are a prized appliance among grill masters of all skill levels, as they can turn just about any backyard into a thriving outdoor kitchen. Proper care and upkeep will ensure that you get the most out of your griddle, particularly when it comes to the post-cooking cleaning process. Fortunately, Blackstone has created a helpful guide that contains essential cleaning tips and information. Griddle cleaning is important for ensuring you're making high-quality food; it will also reduce how much wear and tear your griddle experiences.

Once the griddle is cool to the touch, take your trusty metal spatula and start scraping. If there are particularly pesky bits, douse them with water while the griddle is still warm, as water will help loosen stuck on food. Next, take a paper towel or cloth and wipe the surface to remove any residue, then hit the griddle with a scouring pad. Moisten another paper towel and rub it over the surface to remove any lingering debris, then dry the griddle with a cloth. You'll also want to apply oil to your griddle, a step known as seasoning.