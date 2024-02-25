Skillet Vs Griddle: What's The Difference?

Just as with carpenters, gardeners, or sculptors, a wise cook possesses the exact right tools to do the job. Perhaps the most important of these fall under the broad category of pots and pans. After all, stovetops and ovens will always provide heat, and refrigerators and freezers will always cool. But the right pot or pan goes a long way toward the quality of the dish. We've already discussed the difference between a skillet and a pan. Now let's examine the difference between a skillet and a griddle. Both have handles, a flat bottom, and can be made in a variety of materials. Put simply, the difference between skillets and griddles has primarily to do with various cooking techniques and heat applications.

Griddles are great for foods which need to be cooked over highish heat and flipped, like pancakes, fried eggs, and bacon, while skillets can used to cook food more slowly (like braising, because they come with a lid), or liquid-retaining high-heat processes like frying. It's easier to flip pancakes when your spatula has more access to the cooking surface. Therefore, griddles either have shallow sides or none at all. Conversely, skillets have comparatively higher sides which tend to be sloped — which, with respect to braising, works both for high-heat searing as well as the addition of a cooking liquid.