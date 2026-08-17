6 Best Fast Food Drinks Of 2026 (So Far)

Fast food restaurants have been upping their drinks game in 2026. As the cost of ingredients rises (especially beef), chains are leaning on drinks, traditionally a menu item with high-margins, to draw customers in to spend. The latest trend to hit fast food is the dirty soda (which is different than a dirty drink). Adding cream to a soda became popular on TikTok all the way back in 2022, but now restaurants can make big money by charging extra for a few cents' worth of dairy added to a drink. On this list of new drinks you'll find: a dirty soda freeze and a pineapple whip people love to make dirty from Taco Bell, a new mango strawberry refresher from Starbucks, a caramel dirty root beer from A&W, McDonald's orange dream (basically a dirty Hi-C), and Chick-fil-A's new frosted soda or float.

Plenty of options didn't make the list. Some drinks are too new to tell if they're going to be classics. On August 17, McDonald's came out with a new Red Bull dragonberry energizer in a play to get in on the energy drink game. Dunkin' seemingly releases 20+ new drinks every month, making it hard to keep track of what is making an impact with its customers. The new Dunkin' buckets, 48-ounce literal buckets to put any of the doughnut shop's long list of iced drinks in, seem straight out of a scene from Parks and Recreation. Playful as it is, the tub isn't a new drink, so it didn't make the cut!