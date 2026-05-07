Leaked Dunkin' June Menu Reveals New Hash Browns & 20+ Drinks

It wasn't that long ago that Dunkin' showed how busy its research and development team has been by debuting 17 new drinks for the summer, like Oreo Cloud Latte, Oreo Matcha, Triple Mocha Coffee Chiller, Cherry Daydream Refresher, Very Cherry Daydream Refresher, and the Cherry Protein Daydream Refresher. A dirty soda, a drink trend that took the internet by storm two years ago, finally hit the menu with Pepsi, coffee milk, and sweet cold foam. This long list of drinks is not even all that the doughnut and coffee shop dropped on April 29, and is here to show why the internet is shocked by the latest release from Dunkin's R&D department. Instagram accounts like @markie_devo are shocked by the new reported leak of 20 more drinks set to release on June 3.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cloud Latte, Double Strawberry Daydream Refresher, Pink Cherry Protein Daydream Refresher, Pink Pineapple Limeade Refresher, and the Almond Strawberry Shortcake Iced Coffee are just some of the adjective-laden drinks coming when June arrives. In reality, the drinks are all variations of a base like coffee, matcha, or soda, with pumps of different syrups, creams, and toppings.

If you aren't overwhelmed by the field of brightly colored drinks, you'll see some new doughnuts and hash brown menu items. Rocket pop-filled doughnuts and stars and stripes munchkins join the doughnut case. Golden BBQ sauce covers the loaded hash browns and a new hash brown breakfast wrap. (Hopefully, the new loaded hash browns are better than the original, which left something to be desired). Dunkin' has not explained what it all means yet.